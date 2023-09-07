Robert Bruce (Bruce) Alsobrook

Robert Bruce (Bruce) Alsobrook, 63, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Sept. 1, after battling multiple health issues for several years.

He was born on Jan. 27, 1960, to Bob and Jackie Alsobrook, of Paris, Texas. After graduating from North Lamar High School in 1979, he went on to study at East Texas State University, now Texas A&M Commerce, earning a Bachelor of Journalism in 1989.

