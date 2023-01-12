Robert Bunyan Newberry, 83, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Stillhouse Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Tiny Freelen officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Robert, the son of William Augustus Newberry and Flora Smith Newberry, was born on Sept. 18, 1939, in Biardstown, TX.
He attended Burnett School at Biardstown and Delmar High School.
Robert was a contractor, working in sheetrock, dry wall, and painting. He was a member of the United Pentecostal Church and the Red River Valley Antique Tractor Club.
On June 5, 1993, he married Neva M. Betterton Whitlow, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 7, 2011. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael Dean Newberry; siblings, E. J. Newberry and wife, Dorothy, W. T. “Nub” Newberry and wife, Bonnie, Doris Springer and husband, Bill, and Billy Newberry, and a brother-in-law, Marty Joyce.
Survivors include two sons, William Newberry and wife, Dorothy of Bagwell and Brad Newberry and wife, Stefani of Dallas; grandchildren, Kaleb Newberry and wife, Doncille, Case Newberry, William Newberry, and Buckner Newberry; great grandchildren, Kobe Newberry, Kaden Newberry, Allison Newberry, and Madison Newberry; a sister, Della Ann Joyce; and a sister-in-law, Mary Newberry along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be: Gregg Hollje, Michael O’Neal, Jerry Newberry, Kenneth Millsap, Barry Cope, and Donnie Springer. Gerald Wayne Byas will serve as an honorary bearer.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jimmy Black for going above and beyond in caring for our dad.
