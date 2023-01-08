Robert Eugene Briggs, 96, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.
Graveside services are to be provided by Bright-Holland Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Tigertown Cemetery.
Mr. Briggs was born on Oct. 25, 1926, in Tigertown, Texas, to Aaron Perry Briggs and Elba Isle Adams Briggs.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Scott Briggs in 1980.
On Easter Sunday in 1956, Robert accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at the Direct Baptist Church. A short time later he joined the First Assembly of God Church in Grand Prairie, Texas, where he faithfully attended for over 65 years. He retired from Ted Arendale Ford in Arlington. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII in Company K, 27th Infantry as a sergeant (squad leader/rifle marksman) serving in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater of Operations in Honshu, Japan.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife; and siblings, Loma Smith, Jimmie Briggs, Cleo Cartwright, Henry Briggs, Iola Hopkins and Edith Ross.
Survivors include his daughters, Paula (Hoit) Frierson of Austin, Texas, and Sheri Briggs of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Hoit Aaron (Heather) Frierson of Leander, Texas, and Marah Frierson of Austin, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Kaden, Mackenzie, Hadley, Reese and Hope.
