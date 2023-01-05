Robert Hayden Slider, Jr. Jan 5, 2023 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Robert Hayden Slider, Jr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert Hayden Slider, Jr., of Paris, Texas, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29,2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.His family received friends on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. atFry Gibbs Funeral Home, Paris, Texas. A private memorial will be held at alater date.Robert was born July 13, 1965, in Jacksonville, Texas to Robert Hayden Slider, Sr.,and Earline (Allen) Slider. He often spoke of how he grew up in an amazingly lovinghome and was so grateful to have had them as his parents.He married Shelia Gayle Sikes on April 11, 1992, in Paris, Texas. To their unionwere born two sons, Robert Hayden Slider III (Trey) and Garrett Allen Slider.Robert began his career in Paris as a reporter and columnist for The Paris News.During that time, he shared his wit and wisdom with the community in his unique,light-hearted way. His words and humor are a legacy for us all.During his time with The Paris News, Robert’s love of community led him to serveas a Reserve Police Officer. His desire to be a part of his adopted hometown ledhim to also serve in Boys Scouts of America and Jaycees.Next, Robert trained himself and became a computer specialist for The ComputerSuper Center in Paris. Without complaining or judging our lack of skill, he helpedanyone who asked as we entered the world of computers and the burgeoninginternet. No larger display of patience has ever been shown.Robert transformed himself again and entered the world of bank security as hehelped protect the accounts and investments at First Federal Community Bank.He learned a fierce work ethic from an early age, and he followed through withgiving more than was expected in every area of service, employment and in life.He loved to learn new things and was always in the middle of some great book. Inhis personal life, he made many wonderful friends through work, scouting, and inthe community.His family remained the center of his life in every way. He was an amazinghusband and father who made sure he spoke to his sons at least once a week afterthey moved to begin careers away from Paris.Robert is survived by his wife, Shelia, of the home, his sons, Trey and wife Zennia,of Austin, Texas, and Garrett, of San Antonio, Texas; his parents, Hayden andEarline Slider; his sister, Holly Herring and her husband, Timmy, along withnumerous nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Lamar County United Way or the Powderly VolunteerFire Department. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert Hayden Slider Jr. Work Bank Computer Science Garrett Allen Slider Shelia Gayle Sikes Texas Earline Slider Holly Herring Paris Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRobert “Bob” Wayne BrainardSteve BrownHannah Judith AydelottHomer Lee Thornton Jr. (Sonny)POLICE BRIEFS: Stolen vehicle found in vacant lotWanda June SimsTraffic study, lawsuits, convictions in top storiesRuth Jean JacksonCOMMENTARY: Community suffers two big lossesCal Lyndon Reep Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.