Robert Kyle Campbell 

After celebrating his 97th birthday with friends and family at his home in Chicota, Texas, Robert Campbell went to be with his Lord and Savior on the morning of July 14, 2023.
Known by family as “Rob”, he was born in Chicota, Texas on July 6, 1926 and lived a long, fulfilling, complete life. From the early days of being raised on a farm, to a business and corporate life, and finally to retirement back in his hometown of Chicota, he could always be counted as a leader and dedicated contributor to his community, country, company and church. Besides being a loving husband and father, he wore many hats; a sergeant in the US Army during WWII, a school teacher and principal in West Lamar, an accounting professional at the firm of Haskins and Sells, president of Texas Power and Light Company, active leadership in the Boy Scouts of America, president of the Lamar County Water System, board member at East Texas State University, board member of McCuistion Hospital, Director North Lamar Education Foundation, board member of First Federal Community Bank, board member of the Forest Chapel Cemetery Association, lay leader of his church, and one of the founders of the Chicota Volunteer Fire Department.
As an experienced energy executive, he was called many times to testify before the Texas legislative and administrative bodies, provide enlightenment to individual members of congress in Washington and serve on special commissions in his community such as the Pat Mayse Lake Study Committee. He traveled the world with his wife Donna Poole for both business and pleasure until her death in 2000 and continued his travels with his wife Sonja Miller Williams as long as his health would allow.
Besides Donna, he was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Loy Campbell and Ruby Geneva Carder Campbell of Chicota, his brother Charles Campbell of McKinney, and his sister Marietta Hobbs of Austin. He is survived by wife Sonja, brother Jimmy Campbell of Plano; children Rick Campbell (Debra) of Houston, Dr. Mark Campbell (Betsy) of Paris and Stacy Harley of Oklahoma; step children John Oce Williams (Donna) of English, Amy Hornbuckle (Michael) of Virginia; as well as numerous grand and great grandchildren, all of whom he cherished and loved dearly.
A small private graveside service at the Forest Chapel Cemetery was held for the immediate family with a memorial service scheduled for Friday, July 28 at 2 P.M. at First United Methodist Church in Paris. Funeral Services were performed under the direction of Fry-Gibbs of Paris. Memorials may be made to Forest Chapel Cemetery Association or Chicota Volunteer Fire Department Inc.
The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to all those who cared for Rob. A special thanks to his long-term and faithful caregiver, Sarah Faber, and the caring staff at Platinum Palliative and Hospice. Deborah Horton, a very special friend, has our deep appreciation as well.
