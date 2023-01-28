Roger Dale Wilkins, 72, passed away at Paris Regional Hospital on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. He was surrounded by his wife, two daughters, one son and a few of his grandchildren.

Roger was born on Feb. 27, 1945, at his family’s home place in Paris, Texas. He was the third child of nine children born to Pete and Leta Wilkins. Roger has joined, in heaven, his parents Pete and Leta Wilkins, two sisters; Judy Kay Relford, Peggy Joyce Franco and three brothers; Harold Wayne Wilkins, Billy Gale Wilkins, and Jerry Leon Wilkins all of Paris, Texas. And he has two sisters and a brother still living in Paris, Texas. They are Suzie Wilkins Sparks, Nancy Green Seat and Donnie Wilkins.

