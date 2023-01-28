Roger Dale Wilkins, 72, passed away at Paris Regional Hospital on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. He was surrounded by his wife, two daughters, one son and a few of his grandchildren.
Roger was born on Feb. 27, 1945, at his family’s home place in Paris, Texas. He was the third child of nine children born to Pete and Leta Wilkins. Roger has joined, in heaven, his parents Pete and Leta Wilkins, two sisters; Judy Kay Relford, Peggy Joyce Franco and three brothers; Harold Wayne Wilkins, Billy Gale Wilkins, and Jerry Leon Wilkins all of Paris, Texas. And he has two sisters and a brother still living in Paris, Texas. They are Suzie Wilkins Sparks, Nancy Green Seat and Donnie Wilkins.
God and his family were the center of his life. You could always find a smile on Roger’s face when his family walked into his presence. Roger has left behind his wife of 53 years, Linda Jean Houston Wilkins, of Paris. Also to carry on his lineage are his two daughters and one son along with their families. Angela Renea Yackeschi, her children; Tabatha, Cheyenne, Hannah and Alessa all of Paris, Texas. Roger’s great grandchildren through Angela’s family include Bella, Karder, River and Kai’Lynn. Kimberly Annette Wilkins, of Marshall, Texas, is Roger’s second daughter. Her family is Donna Clark, daughter of love, and two daughters; Kadee, and Kenzee Wilkins-Clark of Marshall, Texas. Roger’s youngest child is Rex Levon Wilkins of Paris. His family consists of three sons and one daughter; Riley, Hayden, Coy and Ethan Wilkins.
Roger lived an amazing life, after graduating from Paris High School in 1965, he volunteered to join the United States Navy. He served one year, two months aboard the U.S.S. Camden AOE-2 during the Korean War; where he was injured during the war. He returned home to Paris and started to work for the Lamar County Sheriff’s Posse’; where he rode horseback for the police department for two years. His next tenure of employment was with Babcox & Wilcox Welding where he retired after 20 years of service. He then moved on to work for Campbell Soup of Paris, Texas, for the next 20+ years. Roger finished his work career with his most enjoyable job, he worked for Paris I.S.D. in the Transportation Department. Roger transported children of Paris to and from school for fifteen years.
Roger’s contagious laughter and smile will be dearly missed by his family and everyone who knew him. His visitation service will be Saturday evening from 5 to 7p.m. at Fry-Gibb Funeral Home, 730 Clarksville St. Paris, Texas. His funeral service will be Sunday afternoon at 2p.m. at Fry-Gibb Funeral Home and he will be laid to rest at the Spring Hill Cemetery in Powderly, Texas. Pallbearers will be Rex Wilkins, Durwin Wilkins, Riley Wilkins, Coy Wilkins, Tyrone Block, Davion Cooper, Elis Grose, Thomas Kyle, Timmy Lester and Juan Moreno.
