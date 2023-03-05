Ronal Wayne Kennemer, 65, of the Kensing Community of Delta County, passed away Thursday, Marc. 2, 2023, at the Hospice of East Texas in Tyler.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 1 p.m. Monday, Mar. 6, at East Delta Baptist Church with the Rev. Jake Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in East Delta Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Ronal, the son of Hoyt Phillip Kennemer and Myrtie Chandler Kennemer, was born Mar. 18, 1957, in Paris, Texas.
He graduated from Cooper High School and received his teaching certificate in agriculture from East Texas State University. He was a longtime farmer and rancher and was Agriculturist of the Year in 2022. Ronal was a team roper and a volunteer fireman. He was a member of East Delta Baptist Church.
His parents, Hoyt and Myrtie Kenneme, and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Tilger preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Townes Kennemer, whom he married in 1990; children, Jamey Slaton, Amber Grizzle, Krissy Boersma and husband, Justice, Kade Kennemer and wife Bailee, and Madalynn Slaton; grandchildren, Katelyn Hunter and husband, Blake Killgo, and Grayson Boersma; great-grandchildren, Kinslee, Easton and Kal’El; his twin brother, Donal Kennemer, and wife, Judy; two sisters, Donna Kay Tilger and Phyllis Stone and husband, Gary; and nieces and nephews, Coyt Kennemer, Dustin Kennemer and wife, Kirsten, Phillip Tilger and wife, Robyn, and Nicole Stone; along with a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Rick Pedersen, Benny Collins, Steve Rainey, Kyle Patterson, Kendal Wright and Daniel LaRue. Honorary bearers will be Ricky LaRue and Ken James.
