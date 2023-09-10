Ronnie Abbott.jpg

Ronald Earl Abbott, known as “Ronnie” to those he loved, went to be with the Lord in his final resting place on Friday, Sep. 1, 2023, at the age of 69.

Ronnie was born on Feb. 9, 1954, in Paris, Texas, to his parents, William Ray “W.R.” and Ethel Swint Abbott. He was raised in Paris where he undoubtedly gave all his teachers a run for their money with his undeniable charm and contagious laugh. Ronnie was a friend to all, a stranger to none, nominated president of his class and voted “Most Likely to Succeed” his senior year of high school — a superlative he was determined to fulfill.

