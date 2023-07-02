CitySquare gets donation.jpg

Rotary Club of Paris United members present a $5,000 check to Derald Bulls of CitySquare Paris.

 Submitted Photo

Neighbors of CitySquare Paris will soon have the opportunity to use bicycles for transportation in Paris thanks to a $5,000 contribution by Rotary Club Paris for the purchase of bicycles, helmets and locks.

“The partnership with Rotary Club of Paris United for the bicycle program will provide tremendous opportunity for those served daily by CitySquare,” executive director Derald Bulls said. “The bicycles will provide a means of transportation to gain employment and better access to CitySquare for the various services offered.”

