Neighbors of CitySquare Paris will soon have the opportunity to use bicycles for transportation in Paris thanks to a $5,000 contribution by Rotary Club Paris for the purchase of bicycles, helmets and locks.
“The partnership with Rotary Club of Paris United for the bicycle program will provide tremendous opportunity for those served daily by CitySquare,” executive director Derald Bulls said. “The bicycles will provide a means of transportation to gain employment and better access to CitySquare for the various services offered.”
Rotary Club members are working with CitySquare staff to develop criteria for persons to be assigned and maintain the use of a bicycle, and to work together to evaluate the program. The Paris United Club has been an active participant and supporter of other bicycle related projects in Paris – Trail de Paris, the Paris Pump Track, and a sponsor of the 2023 Tour de Paris.
The contribution to the bicycle program was made possible from the proceeds of the Rotary Club’s Girls Night Out annual fundraiser. Other service projects during the current year include a Tailored Rides fundraiser during Tour de Paris, scholarships to students to attend PJC, Rotary Youth Leadership Award camp for 11 high school juniors, Healthy Smiles dental program teamed with local dentists, Salvation Army meals for Thanksgiving, bell ringing and the Paris Trash Off.
The Rotary Club meets most Thursdays for lunch in the ballroom of Paris Junior College. Visitors are welcome. Check Rotary Club of Paris United Facebook page for more information.
