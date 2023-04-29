Roy Lee Castlebury

Roy Lee Castlebury passed peacefully at his residence in Deport to his heavenly home on April 25. He was a lifelong resident of Lamar County and a bigger than life personality with his family and friends. Mr. Castlebury was born to Joshua Gardener and Ivy Elizabeth Larue Castlebury on March 30, 1935. He attended Paris schools and was a "hangout kid" at Paris Junior College gym where he spent many hours daily and was a favorite with the coaches. He attended Texas A & M on a baseball scholarship, sold drill bits in Wyoming, became the voice of KPLT in the late 60's through 1973, and served as co-owner and administrator for the Deport Nursing Home from 1976 until 2001. He was a member of Lamar Avenue Church of Christ.

He married Martha Crawford on March 28, 1973, and enjoyed 50 years of marriage, travel, and adventure.

