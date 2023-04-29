Roy Lee Castlebury passed peacefully at his residence in Deport to his heavenly home on April 25. He was a lifelong resident of Lamar County and a bigger than life personality with his family and friends. Mr. Castlebury was born to Joshua Gardener and Ivy Elizabeth Larue Castlebury on March 30, 1935. He attended Paris schools and was a "hangout kid" at Paris Junior College gym where he spent many hours daily and was a favorite with the coaches. He attended Texas A & M on a baseball scholarship, sold drill bits in Wyoming, became the voice of KPLT in the late 60's through 1973, and served as co-owner and administrator for the Deport Nursing Home from 1976 until 2001. He was a member of Lamar Avenue Church of Christ.
He married Martha Crawford on March 28, 1973, and enjoyed 50 years of marriage, travel, and adventure.
Mr. Castlebury was an avid fisherman and golfer and loved all kinds of music. He was an honorary member of the Paris Boys' and Girls' Club. He enjoyed teaching many of his grandchildren the game of golf and supplied them all with their own set of clubs.
Mr. Castlebury is survived by his wife, Martha Castlebury; son, Benny Crawford and wife, Marilyn; daughter, Frankye Sessums and husband, Billy; daughter-in-law Sharon Castlebury; sons-in-law, Tommy Borders and Allen Gifford; grandchildren, Theresa Stephens, B. A. Sessums, Breah Sessums,
Marti Chumbley, Bryan Gifford, Katha Hudson, Jesse Crawford, Chance Crawford, Jeanna Smith, many, many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a special devoted caregiver, Esmerelda Brodie.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Joshua and Ivy Castlebury; brothers, Elton Castlebury, Billy Joe Castlebury, and Ray Castlebury; a son, Mitch Castlebury; daughters, Charlene Borders and Bobbi Gifford; mother-in-law, Vera Wilson; brother-in-law, Bob Wilson; sister-in-law, Jeannie Womack; and grandchildren, Amanda Crawford, Michael Borders, Julye Sessums.
Services under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, TX, have been scheduled for Monday, May 1, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, with Minister Jared Baggett officiating. Interment will follow at Home Bound Cemetery in Deport, Texas.
Named as pallbearers are; Benny Crawford, Billy Sessums, B.A. Sessums, Bryan Gifford, Jesse Crawford, Kolton Stephens, and Kaid Stephens. Honorary Pallbearers are; Gene Stallings and T.K. Haynes.
If you desire to make a donation in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Paris Boys and Girls Club of Texas or the Gideon Bible.
