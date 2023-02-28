Roy Lee Thrasher of Houston, formerly of Clarksville and Paris, passed from this life on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at the age of 103. He was born in Paris, Texas, on Oct. 27, 1919, to John W. Thrasher and Sarah L. Ely. He was the youngest of six sons. Their story is an American experience as Sarah Ely’s family moved from Illinois in the 1880’s and John Thrasher left Kentucky to seek opportunity in the developing state of Texas.
He joined the US Army Air Force in early 1941, and served honorably until the end of World War II. During his years of service he was an airplane mechanic and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant before leaving the service in 1946.
During his working years he was employed with Jesse Thrasher’s automotive enterprises in Paris, GM dealerships as parts manager at the Chevrolet dealership in Paris and the Buick/Cadillac dealership in Clarksville. In 1966 he began work at Red River Army Depot where he serviced heavy military equipment, retiring in 1985 after 19 years of service.
Roy and Helen Francis Howie were married in Paris on June 21, 1947, and celebrated over 61 years of marriage until her death March 12, 2009. Also preceding him in death were his parents, five brothers, and his 6 year old grandson, Ryan Todd Thrasher, who died of cancer in 1985.
During his lifetime he and his family were active in the Baptist faith. He was a charter member of Baptist Bible Church along with several other Thrasher families. That church was the predecessor of East Paris Baptist Church which is now a prominent Paris congregation. He was ordained a deacon at First Baptist Church of Paris and he and his wife were active for many years at that church, as well as 45 years at the First Baptist Church of Clarksville.
Roy is survived by his sons, Donald and wife, Sarah Northcutt Thrasher of Houston; Marcus and wife, Sara Yu Thrasher, of Reseda, California; his grandson, David and wife, Kristin Scott Thrasher; and great grandson Finley Ryan Thrasher; and great granddaughter Sadie Bea Thrasher, all of Houston.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, 10:00 am, at Evergreen Cemetery’s Chapel in Paris with Pastor Mark Gossett officiating. Services are under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
