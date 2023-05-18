On Saturday, the Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club-WB5RDD will mark its 50th anniversary. The celebration will be held in the Paris Junior College ballroom, at 10 a.m.

Confirmed guest speakers are Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell, Paris Police Department Assistant Chief Randy Tuttle and ham operators that are descendants of original club members.

