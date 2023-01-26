Russell Leonard “R. L.” Butler, 90, of Biardstown, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Pavilion of Antioch Cemetery in Biardstown with Rev. Lyn Dennis officiating. The family will receive friends at the pavilion one hour prior to the service.
R. L., the son of Leonard Butler and Ida Russie Adams Butler, was born on Dec. 1, 1932, near Clardy, TX. He worked for Strain Brothers for a number of years building roads and bridges across Texas before returning to Lamar County. He owned and operated R. L. Butler Construction from 1962 – 1998.
R. L. enjoyed music, singing, and telling long, detailed stories.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Betty Sue Liles Butler following 42 years of marriage; nine siblings, Sam Butler, Jack Butler, Harold Butler, Maeola Cluck, Ruby Fay Simmons, Ethleen Cross, Ray Butler, Joyce Williams, and Melvin Butler.
Survivors include his wife; Elizabeth Cockrum Butler; children, Cathey Duke and husband, Perry, Kenneth Butler and wife, Jeanine, Tammy Butler, and Donna Callicoat and husband, Jason; grandchildren, Kaci Butler, Mahalah Callicoat, Jessica Hodges, and Jenny McNeal and husband, Cody; three great grandchildren, Paisley, Jace, and Tressie; a step-daughter, Tammy Carberry and husband, Mark; step-grandchildren, Jeremy Jackson, Clayton Carberry and wife, Lexie, and Cameron Carberry; step-great grandchildren, Paisleigh, Remy, Cason, and Cannon; two siblings, Kathleen Miller and husband, Phillip and Dean Butler and wife, Peggy; along with numerous nieces & nephews and a host of friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.