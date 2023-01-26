Russell Leonard “R. L.” Butler

Russell Leonard “R. L.” Butler

Russell Leonard “R. L.” Butler, 90, of Biardstown, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Pavilion of Antioch Cemetery in Biardstown with Rev. Lyn Dennis officiating. The family will receive friends at the pavilion one hour prior to the service.

R. L., the son of Leonard Butler and Ida Russie Adams Butler, was born on Dec. 1, 1932, near Clardy, TX. He worked for Strain Brothers for a number of years building roads and bridges across Texas before returning to Lamar County. He owned and operated R. L. Butler Construction from 1962 – 1998.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.