Ruth Jean Jackson, age 63, of Paris, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ while being surrounded by family, on Dec. 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ruth was born on Oct. 11, 1959 in Hugo, Oklahoma to Robbie Jane Welch and Weber “Curly” Eugene Jackson. She grew up loving fishing and camping and spent most of her time outdoors. When she wasn’t outdoors you could usually find her at the Bingo Hall with friends. Ruth loved to cook and also had a huge heart for her animals.

