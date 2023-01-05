Ruth Jean Jackson, age 63, of Paris, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ while being surrounded by family, on Dec. 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ruth was born on Oct. 11, 1959 in Hugo, Oklahoma to Robbie Jane Welch and Weber “Curly” Eugene Jackson. She grew up loving fishing and camping and spent most of her time outdoors. When she wasn’t outdoors you could usually find her at the Bingo Hall with friends. Ruth loved to cook and also had a huge heart for her animals.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Jesse F Blanton. Two sons, Kevin and wife, Alicia Jackson, Jeffrey Jackson and girlfriend, Kara; and daughter Jeannie Blanton. Ruth is also survived by two sisters: Bobbie McDowra Murray and Rita Bennifield, and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Ramona.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Crystle and Kacy with Platinum Hospice for providing such exceptional care.
We would also like to thank Charlotte Murray, Bobbie McDowra Murray and Kara Neel for their kindness and compassion during Ruth’s transition to Heaven.
Ruth was well loved and will be greatly missed.
The family will hold a private celebration of life for Ruth at a later date.
