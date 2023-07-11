Sally Ann Mann, 86, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Spring Lake Assisted Living Center in Paris. Ann was born in Paris, Texas on Dec 5, 1936 to Ralph and Sammie Lee Young.
She married James Floyd Mann on Oct. 2, 1953. Ann worked for Westinghouse (Philips Lighting) from Nov. 1962 to March 1995. After retiring from Westinghouse, she became known to many as “the fried pie lady” for many years.
Ann is survived by daughter, Jamie Easterwood and husband, Dan; son, Jeff Mann and wife, Nicole; and daughter, Sally Mann. Grandchildren; Chet Easterwood and wife, Amanda, Jennifer McDermott and husband, Danny, Ashley Mann, Mason Mann and Chloe Hermosillo, Hunter Mann, Rantz Gibson and wife, Brianna, Kayla Gibson and Tim Cox. Great Granddaughter; Lucy Easterwood. Sister, Kay Burnett and husband, Dale; Brother, Pat Young and wife, Becky; Sister-in-laws, Barbara Young and Dorothy Young; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; relatives; Jim and Frankie Young, Bob and Donna Jean Young, and Mike and Ashley Young; and Buddy, Jackie, and Mike Morgan.
Ann had made arrangements for her body to be donated to UT Southwestern Willed Body Program. To honor her final wishes, there will be no funeral/memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to UT Southwestern Medical Center or College Church of Christ, Paris, Texas.
Very special thanks to the entire staff at Spring Lake Assisted Living for their most special and outstanding care. And very special thanks to Dr. Richard Bercher and Nurse Ryleigh Sims at Platinum Hospice Care for providing such excellent care and for always going above and beyond.
