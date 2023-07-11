Sally Ann Mann, 86, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Spring Lake Assisted Living Center in Paris. Ann was born in Paris, Texas on Dec 5, 1936 to Ralph and Sammie Lee Young.

She married James Floyd Mann on Oct. 2, 1953. Ann worked for Westinghouse (Philips Lighting) from Nov. 1962 to March 1995. After retiring from Westinghouse, she became known to many as “the fried pie lady” for many years.

