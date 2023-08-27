The Salvation Army of Paris recently announced the reopening of its emergency shelter, to take place Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 11:30 a.m.
The new shelter will have capacity to serve men, women and families with children.
The Salvation Army shelter programs are designed to provide emergency or transitional housing, meals and case management to men, women and families in need.
Each year, The Salvation Army provides more than 10 million nights of lodging to those in need in the USA.
Their group homes, emergency shelters and transitional living centers provide housing, food and overnight lodging for varying amounts of time to destitute families, the homeless, the displaced and to youth where family care is undesirable or unavailable.
Through their holistic approach to serving the whole person, they supplement every shelter service with emotional and spiritual support.
The new shelter will serve as an emergency shelter for the Paris community.
“We have an entire process in place for the shelter. Clients can stay seven days initially before meeting with a social services worker to set goals and make a plan for the future,” said Major Jennifer Chisholm, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army of Paris. “Individuals can potentially stay as long as 30 to 60 days, depending on their progress, meeting set goals and achieving the agreed plan they have set in place.”
The shelter will provide 10 beds for men, four beds for women and one room for families, housing up to six individuals.
“The Salvation Army shelter programs are designed to provide food and emergency or transitional housing to men, women or families in need. Underlying this program is a motivation to identify the root causes of homelessness and work to alleviate or eliminate homelessness at its source,” said Major Chisholm. “Along with meeting immediate physical needs, The Salvation Army provides educational, counseling and vocational services to help develop vital life skills and independence for re-entry into society. Our case managers meet regularly with clients individually to to set realistic goals and discuss barriers to permanent housing solutions and self-sufficiency.”
The Salvation Army of Paris also operates a soup kitchen five days a week, open from 5 to 6 p.m. and serves lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“We will also be working with another nonprofit, CitySquare, which operates as a day (only) center for the homeless and those in need. They feed a full breakfast and lunch,” said Chisholm.
The Salvation Army also operates a family store, food pantry and bread line, and hosts church worship programs and services for all ages.
For more information about the programs and services available at The Salvation Army, or to make a donation, please call 903-784-7548, or go to the website at www.salvationarmyparis.org.
