Samuel Calvin Gibson, age 90, of Woodland Community passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at his home.
Calvin was the son of John Calvin “Tobe” Gibson and Myrtle Armstrong Gibson, born on May 14, 1933.
Calvin served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in California when he met and married the love of his life, Joyce Guess in 1954.
Calvin enjoyed sports, raising quail, gardening, coin collecting, and he was an active member of Leesville Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce Guess Gibson; sister, Ruby Ross; brother, Arthur Gibson; Norma Gibson, Kaylen Goss, Donald Porterfield, Pete Brown, LB Fleming, Jimmy Guess, Dale Guess, Herman Guess Jr., Don Guess, Nina Hays; grandson, Kristopher Chad Gibson.
Survivors include son, Richard Calvin Gibson and wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Timothy Aaron Gibson and wife, Carla, Kristea Renea Gibson Johnston and husband, Chadlee; great-grandchildren, Sabe Reddy, Zack Gibson, Tyler Gibson, and Ava Jo Gibson; sister, Margie Fleming; brother in laws, George Ray Guess, Roger Guess, Gary Guess and wife, Ayesha; sister in laws, Mary Jo Porterfield, Bonnie Guess, Betty Sue Watts and husband, James A.
Funeral Services will be at 2 P.M. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Leesville Baptist Church, with Rev. Neal Seaborn officiating. Burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Services will be under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Boyd Harmening, Bobby Ray, Jimmy McCoin, Mark Hare, Harlen Brown, Robert Hall.
Honorary Pallbearers are Bill Janeway, Dwight Nelson, Joe Smith.
