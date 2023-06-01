Sandra White passed away on May 28, 2023, at Paris Regional Health. A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday at 1 P.M. at Fry-Gibbs, with Brother Buddy Greer officiating.
She was born on March 15, 1945, to Ernest Randle and Myrtie Stone Randle and was a lifelong resident of Lamar County. Sandra attended Paris ISD schools, Paris Junior College, and East Texas State University, where she received a Bachelor’s degree in English and a Master’s degree in education.
Sandra spent the last 34 years of her career at Justiss Elementary teaching first-graders to read. Her classroom was the one where colleagues congregated to laugh, cry, vent, and tease. She was a disciplinarian and always held strong to what she believed to be right and just.
In 1964, Sandra married Darrell White, and they shared 50 years together. In 1973, they welcomed their only child, Wade. Sandra cherished her family life more than anything. She was a loving wife, an incredible mother to Wade, and an adoring grandmother. Great memories were made during family rounds of golf, traveling to countless tournaments, and “philosophy” sessions on various decks and patios.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Myrtie Randle, and by her husband, Darrell White. She is survived by her son, Wade White; a daughter-in-law, Leah White; grandchildren, Colt White, Shayla Marvin, Lane Marvin, and Grant Burrage and wife, Alexis.
Sandra was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Blossom.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Paris Education Foundation.
