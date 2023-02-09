The Child Advocacy Center of Paris is getting ready for a night of music, auctions and dinner as the 22nd annual Sweetheart Soiree graces Love Civic Center this weekend.
The nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
Auction items include a private five-course dinner for four by Chef Michael Perry, a four-hour tattoo session at Alpha Ink, Texas Rangers baseball tickets and an Airbnb stay in Jefferson, Tex, among others, according to Rebecca Peevy, CAC Paris's executive director.
Dinner and complimentary beer and wine will be handled by two staples of Paris cuisine.
Local cafe Crawford's Hole in the Wall is catering the evening's dinner, while local soul food restaurant Harlem Nights is providing the booze, Peevy confirmed.
Popular cover band Mix Society will hit the soiree stage for the first time Saturday, Peevy said, performing its eclectic mix of country, rock, R&B and blues.
After raising more than $80,000 during last year's gala, the advocacy center hopes for a repeat of success.
"We're at about $45,000 (raised), and that includes ticket sales," Peevy said Wednesday. "We're already more than halfway to our goal."
The nonprofit’s fundraising goal for this year is $70,000, Peevy said.
Founded by the Leadership Lamar County Class of 1998-1999, the Children's Advocacy Center of Paris is a united effort to combat and treat child abuse, according to its website.
The center partners with a consortium of state and local agencies to provide a child-friendly place where children can be interviewed and counseled during child abuse investigations, the director said.
"To go through a crime, to be abused, is already traumatic enough, and the investigation should not re-traumatize the child," Peevy explained. "By doing all the services we do, and by working with the multidisciplinary team—that's law enforcement and (Child Protective Services) and the (District Attorney)'s office—we're lessening that trauma."
CAC Paris served 283 children in 2022, Peevy said. The center has served over 5,000 children since opening, according to its website.
