Shawn passed away on Feb. 3, 2023 in Paris Regional Health. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 P.M., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Chance Chastain officiating. Interment will be in the Little Vine Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 P.M. to 7 P.M. on Thursday evening. Pallbearers will be Dale Potter, Jordan Russell, Shawn Julian, Jordan Smith, Timothy Brisbois and Lalo Frias serving as pallbearers.
Shawn Rios was born and raised in Paris, Texas. He was born on May 22, 1991 and was 31 years old when he passed. He is survived by his four children, Neveah, JR, Kaidyn and Alexys; the mother of his children, Sheenah Laurel and the step mother of his children, Sarina McCutcheon and fiancé Mallory Evans; his mother, Margerina Rios; his grandfather, Johnny Bridgers; his brother, Dale Potter; his sisters, Lillie Rios, Nyelli Rios and Daniela Barbosa. He is also survived by his nieces, Belicia Rios, Liliana Rios and Vanessa Dominguez; his uncles, David Potter, and Gary Dale Potter and his aunt; Kimberley Cox. He is preceded in death by his wife, Missy Rios; his grandmother, Bettie Bridgers; his sister, Augustina Rios; his uncles, Darrell Potter and Jerry Potter; and his aunt, Oneida Potter. He loved his job at trashy business. He believed that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Though Shawn has befriended many people throughout his life in various places. He was a devoted family man. Among his three siblings, he has 27 nieces and nephews, but anyone who knew him, knew he was especially a mama’s boy. He enjoyed fishing, church, working on vehicles, the night life, good company, and family time.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.