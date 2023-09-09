Sheridan Lynn Schwed, Sheri to her friends and family, passed peacefully from this earth and joined those that had gone before her on her birthday, Sept. 3, 2023, at the age of 79. Sheri was born Sept. 3, 1944, in Clarksville, Texas and was the daughter of Tom Owen Herrington and Dixie Louis Edwards Herrington. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Schwed; beloved grandparents, James Earl “Jack” and Robbie Lee Latimer Edwards; her mother and father; her sister, Mary Lou Stone; and her brother, Tommy Herrington.
Sheri was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She is survived by a large loving family that includes her two sons from her first marriage, Paul Watzlavick (wife Dawn) of Vienna, Virginia, and Robert Watzlavick (wife Melissa) of Azle, Texas; grandchildren, Andrew, Spencer (wife Amelia), Sarah, and Owen; stepdaughters, Kathy Martin (husband Joe) and Terri Baker (partner Steve); step-grandchildren, Erin Martin and Austin Baker; brothers, Jack Herrington (wife Barbara) of Clarksville, and Shane Herrington (wife Mary Kay) of Austin; and numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, and great-grand nephews and nieces.
After graduating from Clarksville High School and attending the University of Texas in Austin, Sheri worked as a Special Education Teaching Aide for several years, pursuing further education studies at the University of Texas at Dallas. She later completed a Legal Assistants Program at Southern Methodist University and then became a paralegal in Dallas, Texas where she gained a respected reputation for her outstanding support to attorneys in law firms large and small.
Sheri grew up loving animals and this continued as a lifelong passion. In addition to having household pets (dogs, cats, and the occasional wild animal over the years) she was an avid horsewoman in her youth. On a trip to the country of Colombia in her 50’s, she rediscovered her connection with horses and bought two horses soon after returning home. She ended up realizing a lifelong dream of designing her own house and building a small ranch in a rough patch of country woods in Red River County, where she spent many hours training and riding her Paso Fino and Quarter Horse.
Sheri took advantage of being back in Red River County to complete the courses, fieldwork, and other certifications to become a State of Texas Master Naturalist. This reflected her love of nature and her desire to preserve our wild spaces and promote environmentally sound practices in farming and ranching. During her years living in Red River County, volunteered at the public library in Clarksville, devoting many hours to educating young people and starting a project where she taught children how to grow their own vegetable garden and enjoy the fruits of their labor.
Sheri always enjoyed traveling, visiting Mexico, Belize, Canada, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Jamaica with her husband Al. After she lost him to pancreatic cancer in 1998, Sheri continued to travel, visiting Poland, Hungary, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Colombia, and Chile. She learned Spanish early in life and later studied Italian for her trips there. Sheri enjoyed different cultures and, had her health allowed it, she would have continued with her journeys abroad.
As a fashionista, Sheri had few rivals. She always dressed for the occasion and made it look easy. Her artistic side was also evident in her skill at painting and photography, the latter which she turned into a business endeavor for a few years after taking courses in digital photography and web design at Paris Junior College.
After she was diagnosed with severe lung disease over 25 years ago, Sheri battled every day to be an example of how to live life to its fullest. Time and again, dozens of medical professionals told her she had just a few years to live and time and again, she proved everyone wrong. Despite the constraints her illness put on her, she never stopped doing the things she loved – horseback riding, gardening, traveling, cooking, counting birds for Cornell University, playing the piano, quilting, and many other hobbies. She taught her children and grandchildren the importance of hard work, always to respect others, and to do your best in life no matter what the circumstances. Both her sons were blessed to have her unwavering support for whatever they wanted to do. Sheri believed in chasing your dreams and living every day to its fullest. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family. We will miss her enthusiasm and positive outlook on life, but we are happy she is now at peace and have no doubt she is galloping across a field on horseback somewhere with her dogs running beside her.
In fulfillment of her wishes, Sheri will be cremated and her remains interred with her husband Al at the cemetery in English, Texas, the community where some of her fondest memories were created on her grandparents’ ranch. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Nature Conservancy, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or the American Cancer Society.
