Sheridan Lynn Schwed, Sheri to her friends and family, passed peacefully from this earth and joined those that had gone before her on her birthday, Sept. 3, 2023, at the age of 79. Sheri was born Sept. 3, 1944, in Clarksville, Texas and was the daughter of Tom Owen Herrington and Dixie Louis Edwards Herrington. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Schwed; beloved grandparents, James Earl “Jack” and Robbie Lee Latimer Edwards; her mother and father; her sister, Mary Lou Stone; and her brother, Tommy Herrington.

Sheri was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She is survived by a large loving family that includes her two sons from her first marriage, Paul Watzlavick (wife Dawn) of Vienna, Virginia, and Robert Watzlavick (wife Melissa) of Azle, Texas; grandchildren, Andrew, Spencer (wife Amelia), Sarah, and Owen; stepdaughters, Kathy Martin (husband Joe) and Terri Baker (partner Steve); step-grandchildren, Erin Martin and Austin Baker; brothers, Jack Herrington (wife Barbara) of Clarksville, and Shane Herrington (wife Mary Kay) of Austin; and numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, and great-grand nephews and nieces.

