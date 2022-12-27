Shirley Ann Risinger, 88, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Heritage House of Paris.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for noon on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Mt. Olive Cemetery in the Mt. Olive Community with Rev. Tony VanDerWilt officiating.
Mrs. Risinger, the daughter of Howard and Lillian Gavin Tindell, was born on Dec. 20, 1934, in Bonifay, FL. She married Grady Wade Risinger on July 16, 1951, and built 59 years of family and memories before his death.
She and Grady spent 20 years in the Air Force, and Shirley retired from Coca Cola as a bookkeeper.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; grandsons, Jeremy Risinger and DJ Risinger; brothers, Donald Tindell and Gerald Tindell.
Survivors include four children, Dennis Risinger (Karen), Rodger Risinger (Michelle), Phyllis Risinger Newton (Jerry), and Jimmy Risinger; grandchildren, Amy Risinger, Erin Risinger Evans (Jason), Brandy Risinger Stiger (George), Lillian Risinger, Cara Winger Rowland (Justin), Jonathan Shipman, Jessica Newton Newman (Aaron), and Jimmy Lee Risinger (Haley); great grandchildren, Auston Burgess, Gavin Clark, Nixon Clark, Oliva Murphy Evans, Chole Stiger, Jagger Stiger, Bella Stiger, Mason Stiger, Jagger Brown, Christopher Rowland, Toby Rowland, Michael Rowland, Reagan Newman, Tyler Newman, Chole Risinger, and Preston Risinger, and a sister, Marilyn Tindell Phillips along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
