Shirley Jo Price Skidmore, 78, of Biardstown, completed her earthly journey on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, when she was summoned from her home to attend the heavenly birthday celebration of her Saviour, Jesus Christ. She was born in Lamar Co., TX., November 30, 1944, the daughter of Lloyd Price and Pauline Bowman Price, now deceased.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at 1 P.M. at Shady Grove Cemetery. No visitation hour has been scheduled.
From the first through tenth grades, she attended Delmar schools, graduating from East Lamar High School as Valedictorian of the Class of 1963, and enjoyed playing volleyball and basketball. She married James Dwight Skidmore on July 28, 1964 and they celebrated over 58 years of marriage.
Shirley’s most-loved experience was babysitting her grand and great-grandchildren, and the many joys and humorous memories they provided. She had a great influence over many other children as she was a nursery worker and Sunday School teacher for many years. Outdoor hobbies included gardening and working in her flower beds. She was highly skilled in sewing, crochet, and oil painting. For many years she was an untiring volunteer for the Biardstown Volunteer Fire Department’s numerous fundraisers where her fabulous cooking skills were greatly enjoyed.
Shirley always wore a sweet smile, had a happy disposition, and was appreciated at her places of past employment, including Westinghouse, Paris and Chisum school cafeterias, and short-term real estate. She was an active member of His Place Fellowship and was highly praised as a maintenance worker there. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and a doting grandmother/great-grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Dwight; sons Brian and wife, Cathy; and Alan and wife, LaZhanette. Grandchildren include McKenzie Hill and husband, Caleb; Conner Skidmore; Cody Skidmore and wife, Kali; Taylor Tredway and husband, Reilly; Paden Skidmore and wife, Morgen; Ryleigh Bramhall and husband Kyler; and Nick Blount and wife, Whitney. Great-grandchildren are Kambri and Ryder Booth; Paxton, Taygen, Brodix and Hadleigh Hill; Brinley Skidmore; Konleigh and Kole Tredway; Baylor Bramhall; Aiden and Peyton Adamson; Evelyn and Allie Blount; and two expected “great” arrivals in 2023 – Westen Skidmore in April and Baby Hill in June. Additional survivors include two brothers: Robert Price and wife, Cathy, and Lawrence Ray Price and wife, Terry; sister Sue Gibson; and seven Price nieces and nephews.
Surviving Skidmore sisters-in-law include Katy Allred, Mary Lou Coe, Georgia Getz, Elaine Ballard and Sandy Lassiter and husband, Jim; brother-in-law,Travis Skidmore and wife, Margaret; numerous Skidmore nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends. Sweet Shirley will forever be in our hearts.
If desired, memorial contributions may be mailed to the Friendship Cemetery Association, c/o Delores Gordon, 3557 US 82 E, Paris, TX 75462; American Diabetes Association, P. O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023; and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., 1100 N, Bethesda, MA 20814
