Shirley Jo Price Skidmore, 78, of Biardstown, completed her earthly journey on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, when she was summoned from her home to attend the heavenly birthday celebration of her Saviour, Jesus Christ. She was born in Lamar Co., TX., November 30, 1944, the daughter of Lloyd Price and Pauline Bowman Price, now deceased.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at 1 P.M. at Shady Grove Cemetery. No visitation hour has been scheduled.

