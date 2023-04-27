Starla Kay Maddox

Starla Kay Maddox, age 65, of Paris, Texas, passed away on April 20, 2023, at Paris Regional Medical Center in Paris, Texas. The family will have visitation on Friday, April 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, 730 Clarksville St., Paris, Texas. Funeral services will be at Woodland Methodist Church, Woodland, Texas, on Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m.

Starla was born to James Stanley and Edna Earl Brown Maddox in Paris, Texas, on Oct. 15, 1957. She was a graduate of Detroit High School in Detroit, Texas. She is survived by her mother, Edna Maddox of Blossom, Texas; her two sisters, Patty Dykes and husband, Kerry of Blossom, Texas, Sherryl Dieckman and husband, Albert, of Blossom, Texas. Three nephews, Ajay Dieckman of Paris, Texas, Taylor Dieckman and wife, Caitlyn of Annapolis, Maryland, and Cody Dykes and wife, Leah, of Blossom, Texas. One niece, Courtney Krogman and husband, Luke of Paris, Texas. Two great-nephews, Jace Dieckman and Carter Dykes. Three great-nieces, Blake Dieckman, Ava Krogman, and Collyn Dykes. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

