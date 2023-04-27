Starla Kay Maddox, age 65, of Paris, Texas, passed away on April 20, 2023, at Paris Regional Medical Center in Paris, Texas. The family will have visitation on Friday, April 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, 730 Clarksville St., Paris, Texas. Funeral services will be at Woodland Methodist Church, Woodland, Texas, on Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m.
Starla was born to James Stanley and Edna Earl Brown Maddox in Paris, Texas, on Oct. 15, 1957. She was a graduate of Detroit High School in Detroit, Texas. She is survived by her mother, Edna Maddox of Blossom, Texas; her two sisters, Patty Dykes and husband, Kerry of Blossom, Texas, Sherryl Dieckman and husband, Albert, of Blossom, Texas. Three nephews, Ajay Dieckman of Paris, Texas, Taylor Dieckman and wife, Caitlyn of Annapolis, Maryland, and Cody Dykes and wife, Leah, of Blossom, Texas. One niece, Courtney Krogman and husband, Luke of Paris, Texas. Two great-nephews, Jace Dieckman and Carter Dykes. Three great-nieces, Blake Dieckman, Ava Krogman, and Collyn Dykes. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father, James Stanley Maddox; her grandparents, Frank and Nettie Maddox; and Woodrow and Madell Brown.
Starla was a joy to be around and was loved by everyone. She loved her family and her family adored her. She was a loyal Dallas Cowboy and Texas Rangers fan. She enjoyed traveling and loved going to Branson. But she would never miss a bowling game with her Special Olympics Bowling Team. She enjoyed living at her Group Home in Paris. She loved animals and especially adored “Rudy”. She loved putting puzzles together and would sit for hours to find that “one” piece that she was looking for. She loved her annual family reunions on the lake and would just sit for hours looking at the lake. She was a faithful Christian woman and we can find comfort knowing that she is now rejoicing with her HeavenlyFather and getting to see her Heavenly families. A special Thank You to Lakes Regional staff for their love, devotion and care.
Starla grew up in the Woodland and Pinhook communities. She was a member of the Woodland United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers are Taylor Dieckman, Cody Dykes, Luke Krogman, Albert Dieckman, Kerry Dykes, and Wylie Dykes.
Memorials may be made to: Woodland United Methodist Church, PO Box 1775, Paris, TX 75461.
