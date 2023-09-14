TxDOT_logo_as_of_2023.svg.png
The initial public meeting on a proposed Texas Department of Transportation plan to widen US 82 West from the Fannin County/Lamar County line takes place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Paris Junior College Student Center Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. 
Funding is secured and design plans in place for a $2 million plus Texas Department of Transportation project to place raised concrete medians along Lamar Avenue between 33rd NE and 42nd NE streets.

That is the news Paris District Engineer Daniel Taylor brought to a Paris City Council meeting Monday night. The project is on track to let bids in November and begin construction in February 2024 with a six-month construction schedule for an August 2024 completion.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

