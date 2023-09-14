The initial public meeting on a proposed Texas Department of Transportation plan to widen US 82 West from the Fannin County/Lamar County line takes place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Paris Junior College Student Center Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St.
Funding is secured and design plans in place for a $2 million plus Texas Department of Transportation project to place raised concrete medians along Lamar Avenue between 33rd NE and 42nd NE streets.
That is the news Paris District Engineer Daniel Taylor brought to a Paris City Council meeting Monday night. The project is on track to let bids in November and begin construction in February 2024 with a six-month construction schedule for an August 2024 completion.
Plans call for several turn lanes and U-turn opportunities along the roadway and for the concrete curved medium to be stamped with a red brick design, something TxDOT determined after meeting with the Traffic Commission and representatives of Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine, who had concerns about aesthetics.
“We have turn lane opportunities on 33rd on the south side and will do some widening there to allow for U-turn maneuvers,” Taylor said. “As you continue east there’s an opportunity because of the space between 33rd and the loop for a left turn and again at 35th Street on the north side and one on the south side at the Chick- fil-A location. Further east, at the Walmart lot, we’re going to have to do some widening there to accommodate U-turn maneuvers. We’ll have a left turn opportunity at the Taco Bell shopping center and then at 42nd Street on the north side, we’ll have to do some widening to allow for U-turn maneuvers.”
Taylor added that construction work is planned from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to not interfere with daytime traffic.
“The first thing we’ve got to do is relocate the signal poles because we can’t do our widening until we relocate those,” Taylor said. “After that, we construct our concrete median and then construct our widening and then we’re going to mill and inlay to have a new surface and then do our stripping.”
Going forward, Taylor said a consultant will be brought on board to look at the new traffic patterns expected because of U-turn maneuvers, which take more time than a left turn.
“We are going to have to redo the signal timing to account the changing traffic patterns because at these intersections there are currently no U-turn maneuvers being made and after this is done there will be,” Taylor said. “We’ll do a traffic study and try to anticipate these changes so we can be very proactive in our analyzation and signalization of these signals.”
Earlier in his presentation, Taylor mentioned traffic studies performed in 2020 in preparation for a funding request.
“There were 76 accidents through this time period that we looked at,” Taylor said. “Of those, eight of them were directly attributed to left turn maneuvers, and 20 of them were associated with left turn maneuvers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.