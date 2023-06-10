Stephen D. Gray

Stephen D. Gray

Stephen D. Gray, 85, of Powderly, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 8, 2023.

Services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, June 12, 2023, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Laughlin and Rev. Steve Gunter officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

