Steven Douglas Burrows, 68, of Paris, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 2nd.
Steve was born on May 1, 1954, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Douglas and Suzanne Burrows. Steve spent his early years in Tyronza, Arkansas where his family managed a farm. The family moved to Paris, Texas, to farm by the Red River when Steve was 13 years old.
Steve graduated from Paris High School in 1972 and received two associate degrees from Paris Junior College. He married his former wife, Amy, on June 28, 1986, with whom he shared two beautiful daughters, Jill and Shannon. He considered his daughters his greatest accomplishment.
He inherited his love for farming and growing from his father, Doug. Together, they owned and managed the former Pine Mill Nursery in Paris, Texas. During his time at Pine Mill Nursery, Steve and his father took great pride in landscaping numerous businesses, companies, schools, and some of the finest homes in Paris, Texas. He was a member of the North East Texas Nursery Grower’s Association.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Suzanne Burrows; his former father and mother-in-law, Judge Henry and Rachel Braswell; as well as a beloved paternal grandmother and grandfather, Jewell and Hosea. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Fritz and Marie Kocher.
Steve is survived by his daughters, Jill Nutt and husband, Josh, of Paris, and Shannon Burrows of Austin; as well as his former wife, Amy Braswell Burrows, also of Paris. He leaves behind one precious granddaughter, Anlyn Rachel Nutt of Paris. He is also survived by his sisters, Jeanine Robinson and husband, Dennis, of Willow Park, Texas, and Jennifer Buckner and husband, Taylor, of Ft. Worth, Texas; former sister-in-law Lauren Braswell and husband, Chris Fondell, of Bloomington, Minnesota; and Martha Howison of Paris. In addition, Steve had several nieces and nephews including Dayna Fondell ‘Dave’, Will Fondell, Alex Buckner ‘Yesenia’, Katherine Buckner Moore ‘Cameron’, Mitchell Robinson, Emily Robinson, Garrett Buckner ‘Madison’, Bradley Robinson, and Rebecca Buckner.
A private memorial service will be held with close family at a later date.
