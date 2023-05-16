Gracie Gaytan, 15, a freshman at Chisum High School, has been nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders to be held in Boston Massachusetts, June 21 to 23. The nomination is based on her “outstanding academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.”
Gaytan is the daughter of Amanda Goss and the granddaughter of Michelle and Jerry Hoskins of Paris.
“I never heard of it until the letter came in the mail,” said Gaytan’s grandmother. “Neither had the school, so the principal and one of the teachers looked into it and told us ‘Yeah, it’s legitimate.’ They had never had a student chosen to attend before now, they said.”
“I have wanted to be a vet all my life,” said Gaytan. Her grandmother agreed with her, saying at the age of three she loved to watch a cartoon about a young girl with a magical stethoscope who fixes her toys and stuffed animals and who wants to be a doctor.
“She said back then she wanted to be a vet,” said Hoskins.
Gaytan and her family have lived in Paris since 2010 after they moved here from Jefferson, Texas. Gaytan is a varsity cheerleader at CHS, plays flute in the band and is active in her church, Lakewood Baptist. This year she took classes in biology and agricultural sciences and next year she plans to study chemistry, and a slate of all honors classes, a choice that can only help her in her choice of professions.
While she is not a member of FFA or the 4-H, at 15, she knows what she wants to do with her life — be an “all-around veterinarian for small and large animals.”
The Congress of Future Medical Leaders is a national program honoring academically gifted high school students who have dedicated themselves to the service of humanity through medicine. It has a strict requirement for attendees to have a minimum 3.5 GPA (or equivalent), either current or cumulative to be invited.
Gaytan said her GPA is 4.96 and said she and other honors students at CHS are very competitive with one another.
“There are three other students at the top of the list with me,” she said.
At the Congress, Gaytan, along with other high school students from across the county, will hear from Nobel Prize winning medical professionals and meet medical school officials and leaders in the future of medicine, and mingle with other academically gifted and forward-thinking high school students aiming at careers in medicine. Attendance at the Congress will earn them letters of participation to add to their resumes and college applications.
Among the cutting-edge subjects that will be presented at the congress are speeches on stem cells, synthetic organs and organ cloning, limb regeneration, implantable medical devices, tissue engineering and bionics.
Gaytan professed to be most interested in learning about microbots and nanotechnology and said she is excited at the opportunity to see a live surgical procedure during the congress.
Gaytan and her grandmother will drive 25 hours to Boston each way to attend the congress. She said her grandparents have been very supportive of all her choices in studies and school activities.
“Something like this, we are not going to have her miss this kind of opportunity,” said Hoskins. “We are faith driven and we look at this invitation as a God-send.”
“I hope this, and all the things I will see and learn about, will help me in the long run with being a vet,” said the future medical leader herself.
