cmykGracie Gaytan crop to mugshot size.jpg

Gracie Gaytan, 15, a freshman at Chisum High School, has been nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders to be held in Boston Massachusetts, June 21 to 23. The nomination is based on her “outstanding academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.”

Gaytan is the daughter of Amanda Goss and the granddaughter of Michelle and Jerry Hoskins of Paris.

