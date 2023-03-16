A 27-year-old Sumner man was arrested and charged with molesting an eight-year-old girl Friday.
Austin Michael Headley, 27, of Sumner, was held Friday at Lamar County Jail on a bond totaling $100,000 for a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to jail records.
Paris police received a call at 8:58 p.m. Feb. 12 regarding the matter and made contact with the child’s mother, who said her daughter claimed the man, a previous stepfather, engaged in sexual contact, according to police and court records.
The case was transferred to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, according to an affidavit, due to the offense occurring outside Paris city limits.
Jail records showed Headley was confined by LCSO at 11:58 a.m. Friday and released on bond later that day.
As the charge is a second-degree felony, Headley faces between two and 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000, or both, if convicted.
Headley’s mugshot and time of arrest were unavailable by press time.
Sweepstakes scheme
A Paris resident was scammed out of almost half a million dollars after falling for a years-long sweepstakes scheme.
A man met with a Paris Police Department Community Service Officer at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday in the lobby of the police department and explained he was financially ruined after falling prey to a scam that lasted several years, according to police records and spokeswoman Alice Webb.
She said the man had sent $450,000 in cash, money orders and gift cards and also took out loans to receive expected prize money.
“He was told that he had won a lot of money, but in order for him to receive the money, he would have to send some money,” Webb explained Wednesday. “I guess it never really dawned on him, but he did receive some documents and letterheads that looked real official.”
Criminal Investigation Division Captain Danny Huff provided practical advice to avoid scams.
“You cannot win a contest that you did not enter, and you will never be asked to pay a fee for a prize you actually won,” Huff said in a statement via email.
