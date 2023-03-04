Thomas Russell “Rusty” Landers, 58, of Rowlett, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Baylor-Scott & White Medical Center Lake Point.
Services are scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Pastor Kelvin Prock officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Gardens. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Rusty, the son of Tommy Newton Landers and Maejohn Johnson Landers, was born on April 27, 1964, in Paris. He graduated from Azle High School and received his Industrial Engineering Degree from Texas A&M Commerce. His career with Advanced Foundation Repair spanned a number of years. He played men’s league softball in Paris for the Bad Company team, which was sponsored by Hicks Muffler. He enjoyed rock ’n’ roll, motorcycles, and raced motocross for several years. Rusty enjoyed life, was fun to be with, and had an outgoing personality.
His father, Thomas Newton Landers, preceded him in death.
Survivors include two children, Autumn Von Schwarz and husband, Karl, and Aaron Landers; a step-son, Clayton McDonald and wife, Kelli; grandchildren, Chloe Piper, Harper Landers, Brooklynn Von Schwarz, Christian Von Schwarz, Odin Wilder McDonald, and Paxton McDonald; his mother, Maejohn Landers; a sister, Donna Landers Hooton; nieces and nephews, Cortney Hooton, Britney Bowers, Jordan Hooton, and Landon Hooton along with many family and friends.
At noon, a family luncheon will be held at the home of Bill and Nadra Tribbey, 3485 Vagas Dr., Paris, TX 75462.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.