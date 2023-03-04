Thomas Russell “Rusty” Landers

Thomas Russell “Rusty” Landers

Thomas Russell “Rusty” Landers, 58, of Rowlett, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Baylor-Scott & White Medical Center Lake Point.

Services are scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Pastor Kelvin Prock officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Gardens. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.