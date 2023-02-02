Thomas "Tom" D. Jones, 78, of Hopewell, passed away Jan. 21, 2023, at home. He was born in Haskell, Texas, on March 8, 1944, to William "Buster" Jones and Ann Simpson Jones. Tom married the love of his life, Candy Mills Jones, on April Fool's Day, 1972.
Tom served his country in the Navy from March 1961 to March 1965. He was employed at Cameron Iron in Houston, Texas, and moved to Paris, Texas, in 1988, where he retired from Kimberly-Clark.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William "Bill" Jones; and in-laws, Robert "Bob" Mills and wife, Peggy, from Paris, Texas, originally from Fort Worth, Texas.
Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years; son, Jason Jones and his wife, Jennifer, of Merit, Texas; son, Marshall Jones and wife, Amber, of McKinney, Texas; grandchildren, Mackenzie Jones, Madeleine Jones, Gracie Jones and Owen Jones; brother, David Jones and wife, Suzette; sister, Janice Parker and husband, Danny; sister-in-law, Carole Jones; brother-in-law, Buddy Mills and wife, Marcia, of Fort Worth, Texas; and various cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service in his honor will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 11:30a.m., with visitation from 11 to 11:30 a.m., at Roden-Pryor Funeral Home, 1929 Bonham St., Paris, Texas.
Candy would like to say a special thanks to Dr. Sid White and staff; Dr. Art Tijerina and staff; Bob Robertson and staff; Platinum Home Health nurses and staff; and Platinum Hospice nurse Ryleigh, for taking such good care of my Tom.
