Thomas "Tom" D. Jones, 78, of Hopewell, passed away Jan. 21, 2023, at home. He was born in Haskell, Texas, on March 8, 1944, to William "Buster" Jones and Ann Simpson Jones. Tom married the love of his life, Candy Mills Jones, on April Fool's Day, 1972.

Tom served his country in the Navy from March 1961 to March 1965. He was employed at Cameron Iron in Houston, Texas, and moved to Paris, Texas, in 1988, where he retired from Kimberly-Clark.

