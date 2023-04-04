A privatized model for the delivery of foster care and services for children and youth in the Department of Family and Protective Services system is coming to Lamar and surrounding counties.
An informational meeting is planned for 5 p.m. Saturday at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive, to update the community about the new program.
Sponsored by CASA for Kids and United Way of Lamar County, the meeting will feature an official from 4kids4families, the nonprofit agency recently named to deliver “community based care” to a 23-county Piney Wood Region 4 service area, one of 16 such service areas in the state.
Jon Mark McMullen, a principal with Arrow Child and Family Ministries of Tyler and representing its subsidiary, 4kids-4families, is to explain his agency’s role as the single source continuum contractor under contract with Child Protective Services
“Community based care is a new way of providing foster care and case management services and a community based approach to meeting the unique needs of individual children and families,” according to information Department of Family and Protective Services official Michael Roberts provided by email.
Authorized in 2017 by the 85th Texas Legislature, Senate Bill 11 calls for contracts with non-profit or governmental entities to oversee the placement and services of children in DFPS conservatorship, work with their families and manage the adoptions and kinship placement for the children and young adults.
“The intention is to build a relationship with the community to allow for more flexibility, innovation, responsibility and accountability for overall safety, permanency and well being outcomes,”the McMullen email stated.
