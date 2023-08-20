Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Aug. 21, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to Texas-Oklahoma state line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews perform bridge maintenance.
FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.
Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.
Loop 286, Lamar County: from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.
Loop 286 at FM 79, Lamar County: State Loop 286 westbound exit ramp at FM 79. Watch for ramp closure while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.
Loop 286 / US 271 South Interchange, Lamar County: from Dawn Drive going south to the North Loop 286 turn around. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and perform bridge maintenance.
FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
BU 271 (North Main Street), Lamar County: from Santa Fe Street to one-quarter mile north of Stone Avenue. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews install sidewalk
US 82, Lamar County: at the FM 1502 intersection. Watch for temporary lane closures, and traffic and lane shifts as crews widen the roadway to install a left-turn lane and improve drainage structures.
Cedar / Church Street (Clarksville, Texas), Red River County: at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street in Clarksville, Texas. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing br
FM 410, Red River County: From US 82 to FM 3281. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalk and improve drainage.
FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd), Lamar County: from SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalk.
SH 24, Lamar & Delta Counties: from the FM 64 intersection to 1,540 feet east of FM 198. Watch for temporary lane closures and lane shifts while crews resurface the roadway and perform bridge rail upgrades.
