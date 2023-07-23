The initial public meeting on a proposed Texas Department of Transportation plan to widen US 82 West from the Fannin County/Lamar County line takes place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Paris Junior College Student Center Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St.
The meeting will be conducted in an open house format to allow the public to come and go, and to review printed materials and ask TxDOT staff questions.
A virtual public meeting presenting the same materials will be open to the public from 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Aug. 29 at the website: US 82 from Fannin County line to Loop 286 west of Paris, Texas or https://www.txdot.gov/projects/hearings-meetings/paris/us82-072523.html — virtual public meeting with in-person option. Those without internet access may call 903-737-9282 from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to earlier TxDOT information.
The proposed project would widen US 82 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway. From the county line to CR 33010,nthe highway would include two, 12-foot-wide travel lanes in each direction, a 10-foot-wide outside shoulder, a four-foot-wide inside shoulder and a 44- to 68-foot-wide depressed median. From CR 33010 to Loop 286, the roadway would include two 12-foot travel lanes in each direction, a 10-foot-wide outside shoulder, and a 16-foot-wide two-lane left turn lane. Approximately one mile west of Loop 286 a 10-foot-wide shared-use path will be added to the south side of US 82. These projects would require additional right-of-way, construction in wetlands and an action in a floodplain, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.