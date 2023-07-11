cmykChief Hundley.jpg

The United Way of Lamar County will hold their Annual Breakfast Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. at the Love Civic Center to recognize last year’s Outstanding Workplace Campaigns and the Campaign Cabinet volunteers., In addition, the Partner Agency Volunteers of the Year will be named and UWLC will honor Bob Hundley as this year’s Lifetime Community Service Leadership Award recipient.

Hundley was born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, in 1953. He went to school in Texas and graduated from Paris High School in 1971 He graduated with an associates degree in Criminal Justice from Paris Junior College and attended East Texas State and Texas A&M University- Commerce.

