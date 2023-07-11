The United Way of Lamar County will hold their Annual Breakfast Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. at the Love Civic Center to recognize last year’s Outstanding Workplace Campaigns and the Campaign Cabinet volunteers., In addition, the Partner Agency Volunteers of the Year will be named and UWLC will honor Bob Hundley as this year’s Lifetime Community Service Leadership Award recipient.
Hundley was born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, in 1953. He went to school in Texas and graduated from Paris High School in 1971 He graduated with an associates degree in Criminal Justice from Paris Junior College and attended East Texas State and Texas A&M University- Commerce.
He is married to Sharon Day, they have three children, Jeff Hundley, Cumby police chief; Sheila Raper, a social worker; and Stefanie Hundley, a pharmacy tech and auditor.
The couple also has four grandsons
Hundley started in law enforcement with the Tyler Police department in January of 1975 and moved back to the Paris Police Department in June of 1975. He worked in uniform patrol, was promoted to sergeant in 1979, promoted to lieutenant in 1994, appointed assistant chief of police in 2004. He was named chief of police in 2009.
He retired June 30, 2020, with 45 years of service.
Hundley is a member of the Paris Kiwanis, Camp Kiwanis board of directors, president of the 100 Club of Lamar County, chairman of the Lamar County Child Welfare Board and vice chairman of the Ark-Tex Criminal Justice Advisory Board.
Tickets to the United Way of Lamar County’s Annual meeting are $20 per person or $200 for a table of eight. Breakfast will be catered by Hole in the Wall. To reserve tickets email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org or call 903-784-6642.
The annual breakfast is the kick-off for the 2023 Fall Campaign.
To donate to the campaign go to www.lamar countyuw.org or mail in donations to: PO Box 1, Paris, TX 75461.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.