A Canadian-based metal fabrication company has purchased the former Delco trailer manufacturing facility near Sumner with plans to provide 100 high-paying jobs and an investment in excess of $16 million.
Universal Fabricating, one of Canada’s premier metal fabricators, plans to begin operations this year in the production of products to serve the greenhouse, automotive, airport and logistics markets in the United States and Mexico.
With 150 employees in a 160,000 square-foot plant in Ontario, Canada, the company specializes in the development, manufacturing and installation of turn-key greenhouse structures as well as the production of automation equipment for the automotive, airport and logistics industries.
“We are thrilled to be joining the Paris community and to be creating meaningful jobs for the people of Lamar County and surrounding areas,” Universal president Neil Harms said. “We hope that our innovative approach to fabrication will bring skilled trade jobs and build long lasting careers for the people of this great community.”
Harms credited Paris Economic Development for its influential role in his company’s decision to locate in Lamar County.
“We are very grateful for the efforts of the Paris Economic Development Corporation for making this happen,” Harms said. “They guided us along every step of the way and went above and beyond to showcase the community’s assets.”
The move to locate the first foreign-owned manufacturing plant in Lamar County has been in the works for more than a year, known only by its project name: Red Maple.
“We are honored to join Neil and Universal in this project announcement,” PEDC executive director Maureen Hammond said. “This project has been in the works for well over a year and was a collaborative effort between the PEDC and the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court. Universal’’s investment will have a tremendous impact on the local economy with 100 new high-wage jobs, bringing an estimated annual payroll of $6 million and a total projected economic impact of $300 million over the next 10 years.”
Renovation of the 175,000 square-foot facility near Sumner is underway.
“The facility will be completely renovated from top to bottom, including all new energy efficient paneling on the exterior, painting of all interior columns and a complete renovation of employee facilities and washrooms,” Harms said.
PEDC chairman Josh Bray expressed excitement.
“We are excited to welcome Universal to Lamar County,” Bray said. “Their proven execution of investing in state-of-the-art equipment, modernized facilities and an exceptional workplace culture all align with the Paris EDC’s vision to recruit and retain quality jobs. Universal’s planned investment and highly technical positions, estimated at an annual average wage of $60,000, will positively impact the families of Paris and Lamar County for years to come.”
