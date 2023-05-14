Vela Faye Head, 99, of Paris, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Heritage House of Paris.
Mrs. Head, the daughter of Hubert “Rube” Martin and Faye Rose Martin, was born April 4, 1924, in Royce City, Texas
Her career with Westinghouse/Phillips Lighting spanned 32 years before her retirement. She was a member of Lifeline Church in Reno.
“Maw Maw,” as she was lovingly known by her grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great- great-grandchildren, was always known as an elegant and spunky lady. Vela loved dancing, shopping and meeting friends at the Dairy Queen. She was a strong, independent woman. When she moved into Heritage House she was known for her bling” and the residents at Heritage House affectionately referred to her as “Hollywood.”
Vela was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Elna Jo Johnson; a grandson, Chris Head; two great-grandsons, Trey Harvey and Ty Briscoe; and four siblings, Nellie Artall, Billy Don Martin, Daniel Dwight Martin and Lawana Sue Sims.
Survivors include one son, Denny Roy Head and wife, Peggy, of Blossom; a son-in-law, Roger Johnson of Blossom, three grandchildren, Tanya Johnson, Denene Johnson and Doug, and Shawn Johnson and wife, April; great-grandchildren, Ryan Johnson and wife, Kourtinee, Taylor Mauldin, Zach Harvey and wife, Ashley, Shawna Brown and husband, Jack, Ryley Johnson and wife, Susan, and Tate Mauldin and wife, Taylor P.; and great grandchildren, Ryder, Maddie, Saxon, Spencer, Ryver, Tripp, Brooklyn and Sutton; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. As per Vela’s request, services are not planned.
