Verda Mary Carrington, age 97, of Sulphur Springs went home to her Lord and Savior, very peacefully on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital, Sulphur Springs. Verda was born on February 13, 1926 in Delta County, Texas, to Harold Jennings “Jinks” Hanna and Eula Clementine Stanley Hanna. Verda graduated from Enloe High School in 1942. She married the love of her life, Kenyon Cortez Carrington on September 25, 1943, in Hugo, Oklahoma. Verda and Cortez had graduated together from High School but never dated prior to graduation. She loved farming and ranching alongside her husband, for both it was a passion, not a job. Verda was a long-time member of Enloe Baptist Church. When she relocated to Sulphur Springs she joined the Country Church until they closed their doors and then she moved to Davis Street Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Elaine Titsworth; grandson, Tony Titsworth and wife, Shirley; granddaughter, Janette Sims; great grandchildren, Rhonda Shufeldt and husband, Josh, Whitnie McCoy and husband, Randy, Samantha Sims, Cody Titsworth, William Bradley Sims; great-great grandchildren, JulieAnn McCoy, Jolie McCoy, Jayla Shufeldt and several nieces and nephews.
Verda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cortez; sisters, Clara Burnett, Joyce Brackeen; son-in-law, Jerry Titsworth and grandson-in-law, William Sims. Funeral service for Verda Carrington, age 97, of Sulphur Springs, formerly of Delta County will be held at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 2 P.M. with Mark Thompson and Shane Carrington officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Cooper, Texas, with Tony Titsworth, Freddy Daughtrey, Ted Carrington, Gerald Dewitt, Windell Carter, Randy McCoy, William Bradley Sims, and Samantha Sims serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Burnett, Ray LaFon, Gary Young, Pike Burkhart, Larry King, Don Carter, Mike Springfield and Charles Ruzicka. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 P.M. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home.
