Veronica (Ronnie) Trammell Goforth went to Heaven to be reunited with the love of her life, Billy, on July 18, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 A.M. Saturday, July 22, 2023 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Rev. Wade White and Rev. Tim Reger officiating. Burial will follow in the Pyles Cemetery with Damian Granberry, Malcolm McCarty, Clinton Smoot, Hunter Hoffman, Bill Webb and Steven McDowell serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Christian Goforth, Asher McDowell, Dustin McDowell and Kameron Avery. Family will receive friends from 6 till 8 P.M. Friday evening at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Billy Goforth; her parents, Charles and Elaine Trammell; her father-in-law, Ben Goforth; two great grandchildren, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a special nephew, Sonny Salter. She is survived by her children, Jennifer Granberry (Jason), Angela Goforth Barnum, Christy Carroll (Chris) and Alex Goforth; 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Her mother-in-law, Patsy Goforth; her sisters Cissie Webb (Lindsey), Charli Smoot (Danny); several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Ronnie was born in Ft. Hood, Texas and resided in Paris, Texas. She attended North Lamar High School. She worked at Cefco # 1097 on Lamar. She cared deeply for her family, friends, coworkers, and her fur babies. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She lived a blessed life and enjoyed everyday of it to the fullest.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Chambers Hospice (Krystal Yandle, Kara Willis, Kerri, Bunny, and Chaplain Hatten); as well as, the many family and friends who sent prayers, love, and condolences to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
