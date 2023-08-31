Virginia Hammond Cariker

Virginia Hammond Cariker

Virginia Hammond Cariker, a long-time resident of Paris, passed away on 24 Aug. 2023 in Huntsville Texas at the age of 95. “Ginny” as she was affectionately known, fully embodied the love, patience, and fortitude necessary to successfully raise a family of seven children.

She was born in South Weymouth, Massachusetts on 7 May 1928 to Stacy Young Hammond and Lila Smith Hammond. Her father’s postings to various US Coast Guard assignments led to residences in multiple states including New Jersey where she graduated from Roselle Park High School in 1946. She then moved to Washington, DC where she worked at US Coast Guard Headquarters before meeting her future husband Jess Lee Cariker Jr.; then a Midshipman in the US. Naval Academy.

