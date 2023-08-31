Virginia Hammond Cariker, a long-time resident of Paris, passed away on 24 Aug. 2023 in Huntsville Texas at the age of 95. “Ginny” as she was affectionately known, fully embodied the love, patience, and fortitude necessary to successfully raise a family of seven children.
She was born in South Weymouth, Massachusetts on 7 May 1928 to Stacy Young Hammond and Lila Smith Hammond. Her father’s postings to various US Coast Guard assignments led to residences in multiple states including New Jersey where she graduated from Roselle Park High School in 1946. She then moved to Washington, DC where she worked at US Coast Guard Headquarters before meeting her future husband Jess Lee Cariker Jr.; then a Midshipman in the US. Naval Academy.
Virginia and Jess were married on 31 Oct. 1950, a marriage that spanned almost seventy years until Jess’ passing on 1 April 2020. As a mother to seven, she selflessly emptied herself; den mother, school volunteer, nurse, barber, confidant, and her children’s first love; she juggled all this while simultaneously moving to various military bases from New London to Pearl Harbor as a loving and dedicated Navy wife. One assignment in far Western Australia took her and her family across the Pacific by ship and across Australia by car, a feat made more daunting by long stretches of unpaved surfaces and desolate landscapes.
Although she led a busy family life, Virginia always found time to give to her community and to those less fortunate. She could often be found taking care of the sick and elderly, providing companionship to those that were homebound, and volunteering at the local hospital. Virginia freely gave her most precious treasure to those in need - time.
After her husband’s retirement, they settled in Paris and maintained a home there for 38 years before moving to Clearwater, Florida. Upon Jess’ death she moved to Huntsville to be closer to her family.
Virginia was predeceased by a son Douglas Shephard Cariker; her parents, Stacy and Lila Hammond; and sisters, Faith and Shirley. She is survived by her son, Paul (Jane) of Fredericksburg, Virginia ; son, Tom of Swansboro, North Carolina; daughter, Trisha (Russell) of Huntsville, Texas, Kathy (Wade) of Pleasanton, Texas; son, Scott of Austin, Texas; son, John (Mary) of Rowlett, Texas; her sister, Connie of Clearwater, Florida; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Virginia will be cremated per her wishes and her ashes interred at a later date with those of her son, Douglas.
