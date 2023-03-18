Paris residents are expected to continue their annual sprucing of city parks, streets and waterways as volunteers are needed for the localized Don’tMess With Texas Trash-Off April 15, co-sponsored by the City of Paris and Keep Paris Beautiful.
“We’ve had a good early response,” said Keep Paris Beautiful Chairperson Julia Trigg Crawford, “but for the next four weeks, we really want to encourage people to come show their civic pride by signing up.”
Part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Don’t Mess With Texas litter prevention campaign and Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup program, Crawford said she is expecting 200 volunteers.
Assistant City Manager Robert Vine said the trash-off improves the community spirit and helps clean up overlooked areas.
“(The day) builds community, but, like anybody else, we’re having a staffing shortage,” Vine said Friday, “so this augments some of those efforts, but then also helps get to areas, like right-of-ways, that don’t always get the attention that, say, the Plaza does, or the parks or the streets.”
A list of partial sponsors includes Paris Junior College, Hampton Inn, Farmers Bank & Trust, Days Inn, Home 2 Suites by Hilton, Sanitation Solutions, Healthcare Express and Team Daigle and McGraw, among others, Crawford said.
Mayor Paula Portugal said the city was thrilled by the local companies participating.
“This is a very generous community, and we’re thrilled at the businesses and teams who have already stepped up to the plate to participate,” Portugal said in a statement. “We look forwardto hearing from even more groups in town who want to be part of this fun day.”
Crawford said a drone aircraft operated by the Paris Police Department will take an aerial photo of volunteers.
The trash-off begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Dr., and will begin with a pep rally introducing the teams and sponsors, Crawford said.
In the event of inclement weather April 15, the event will be rescheduled for April 29, a press release noted.
Clarksville
The City of Clarksville will hold a cleanup day April 22, starting at 7 a.m. If you are physically unable or have no means of transportation to get items to the convenient station/city barn on U.S.37 South, then one can call City Hall at 903-427-3834 extension 253. Leave a message with a phone number and the street address. The items must be curbside by the caller house in order to be picked up April 22.
City Barn will be open all day to accommodate those who wish to discard items at the convenient station from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until the bins are full.
You must bring a water bill and valid identification to prove you live in Red River County at the drop off site.
Both city and county residents may bring approved items to city barn April 22, but the following items will not be accepted at the city barn or curbside pickup: unemptied paint cans, hazardous materials, batteries or tires.
There will be a county tire drive for county residents with proof of residency April 22, too.
It starts at 9 a.m. and only passenger tires will be accepted. The tire dropoff is at the Pacific Columns-Ekena buildingon Patman Street in Clarksville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.