Paris residents are expected to continue their annual sprucing of city parks, streets and waterways as volunteers are needed for the localized Don’t Mess With Texas Trash-Off April 15, co-sponsored by the City of Paris and Keep Paris Beautiful.

“We’ve had a good early response,” said Keep Paris Beautiful Chairperson Julia Trigg Crawford, “but for the next four weeks, we really want to encourage people to come show their civic pride by signing up.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.