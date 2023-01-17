The Red River Valley Homeless Coalition will conduct a Point-In-Time homeless count in Lamar County on Jan. 27, according to coalition president Shelly Braziel.
The Point-In Time Count is a 24-hour period once a year where communities across the nation obtain a snapshot of those experiencing homelessness.
“On the day of the count, we’ll be conducting two separate counts,” Brazeal said. “One will capture the total number of unsheltered individuals — those living on the street, their car, or other place not meant for habitation —, while the second will capture sheltered individuals — those living in a homeless shelter.”
Volunteers are needed to help canvas and set up a handful of pop-up sites. Those interested can email hrctexas.ed@gmail.com and then come to a training meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Paris Public Library. Volunteers who cannot attend on Thursday may be able to schedule a separate training by contacting Brazier at the above email address.
Braziel said the Red River Valley Homeless Coalition does not receive funding as a result of this count; nor do they have funds for the count itself.
“We rely solely on our members and other volunteers to conduct the count, and we capture these numbers to help us and other nonprofits better serve our community,” Brazeal said.
Formerly the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition, the group joined nine other counties in April 2022 to form the Red River Valley Homeless Coalition with representation from Camp, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, Titus and Wood counties.
Details about Point-In Time Counts in other counties were not available at this time.
