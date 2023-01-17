Homelessness survey

Homelessness Coalition members Kristen Glover and Richard Peace conduct survey an attendee at the Point in Time Count at the Salvation Army in 2017.

 Submitted

The Red River Valley Homeless Coalition will conduct a Point-In-Time homeless count in Lamar County on Jan. 27, according to coalition president Shelly Braziel.

The Point-In Time Count is a 24-hour period once a year where communities across the nation obtain a snapshot of those experiencing homelessness.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.