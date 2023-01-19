Walter “Butch” Hufnagel died on Jan. 17, 2023, at Brentwood Terrace Nursing Home in Paris, Texas. He was born on Sept. 28, 1938 in Okarche, Oklahoma, to John and Mildred Higdon Hufnagel, the ninth of eleven children. He married Carol Graehler in Jasper, Indiana, on Nov. 7, 1964. God blessed their marriage with five children.
Butch is survived by his wife Carol; children, Rick Hufnagel and LeAnn, of Edmond, Oklahoma, Karen Keller and Shane, of Valentine, Nebraska, Diane Heitschmidt and Roy, of Nazareth, Texas, Janet Thompson and Matt, of Columbia, Missouri, and Donnie Hufnagel and Leslie, of Luther, Oklahoma; grandchildren Mary, Elizabeth, John and Joe Hufnagel; Megan Seeley and Jake, Ty Keller and Katie, Jon, Michaela and Bryan Keller, Eric, Emily, Ryan and Brett Heitschmidt; Kate, Abby, Will and Luke Thompson; Cassie and Cobie Hufnagel; and great-grandchildren Clara, Madelyn, Brogan and Tate Seeley, and Ada Jane Keller.
As a young man, Butch prayed for a ranch and a family. Through hard work, perseverance, integrity, and trust in God, those prayers were answered. Butch and Carol raised cattle and kids in Okarche, Oklahoma; Tappen, North Dakota, and on the Red River in Southeast Oklahoma.
A Vigil Service will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 3300 Clarksville St, Paris, Texas, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at 6 P.M. followed by a Visitation. During this time, we will reminisce and savor friendships built through the years. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 A.M., Fr. Gavin Vaverek officiating.
Internment will take place at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Okarche, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 P.M. We will gather at 6 P.M. Saturday at Expedinture Brewery in Okarche. Come prepared to laugh and raise a toast to Butch.
The family sends heartfelt thanks to Father Gavin, Judy and Theresa for their spiritual visits, to Mallory and Bailie of Waterford Hospice, to the staff of Brentwood for their love and dedication, and to Larry, a very special final roommate.
In lieu of flowers, please send a card to Carol and Family with a special note.
Online condolences may be sent to the Hufnagel family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
