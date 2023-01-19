Walter “Butch” Hufnagel

Walter “Butch” Hufnagel died on Jan. 17, 2023, at Brentwood Terrace Nursing Home in Paris, Texas. He was born on Sept. 28, 1938 in Okarche, Oklahoma, to John and Mildred Higdon Hufnagel, the ninth of eleven children. He married Carol Graehler in Jasper, Indiana, on Nov. 7, 1964. God blessed their marriage with five children.

Butch is survived by his wife Carol; children, Rick Hufnagel and LeAnn, of Edmond, Oklahoma, Karen Keller and Shane, of Valentine, Nebraska, Diane Heitschmidt and Roy, of Nazareth, Texas, Janet Thompson and Matt, of Columbia, Missouri, and Donnie Hufnagel and Leslie, of Luther, Oklahoma; grandchildren Mary, Elizabeth, John and Joe Hufnagel; Megan Seeley and Jake, Ty Keller and Katie, Jon, Michaela and Bryan Keller, Eric, Emily, Ryan and Brett Heitschmidt; Kate, Abby, Will and Luke Thompson; Cassie and Cobie Hufnagel; and great-grandchildren Clara, Madelyn, Brogan and Tate Seeley, and Ada Jane Keller.

