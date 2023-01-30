Weather updates, closures Paris News Staff Jan 30, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lamar County is currently under a winter weather advisory until Wednesday, Feb. 1.Paris ISD:Jan. 30: Early release: 10 a.m. release time for Lamar County Head Start/Givens/Justiss/Aikin, 11 a.m. release time for Crockett/Paris Junior High/Paris High/TravisJan. 31: Campuses are closed.North Lamar ISD:Jan. 30: NLISD will be releasing school at 12:00 p.m. All extra-curricular activities have been cancelled after school.Jan. 31: Campuses will be closed.Chisum ISD:Jan. 30: Early release at 11:00 a.m. this morning. All after school activities are cancelled for today (1.30.2023).Prairiland ISD:Jan. 30: Prairiland ISD will dismiss at 12 p.m.Rivercrest ISD:Jan. 31: All campuses will be closed.Feb. 1: Delayed start at 10 am. Subject to change due to weather conditions.Ballgames are cancelled for Tuesday, January 31 and will be rescheduled.Clarksville ISD:Jan. 31: Campus closed.Feb. 1: Delayed start, busses will run 2 hours later than normal, beginning at 8 a.m.Paris Junior College:Jan. 30: Paris Junior College in Greenville, Paris, and Sulphur Springs will close at 1:30 p.m. today due to inclement weather. SKYWARN: The in-person Skywarn class that was scheduled for Jan. 30 is now a virtual class, available at: https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/4883942018944425311Sanitation Schedule: Because of the forecasted severe weather, trash pick-up times may be affected for the week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology School Systems Education Teaching Methodology Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWeather updates, closuresJames Lowell ‘Jim’ BoltonHugo man found guilty of murderRRV Athlete of the WeekNancy Earlene HedrickRoger Dale WilkinsCreed Dewayne SimpsonFREE TO READ: Plan headed for further discussion Paris city leaders send transportation system to staffRussell Leonard “R. L.” ButlerJohn Paul Gilbert Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
