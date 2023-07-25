William Lee Boutwell III

William Lee Boutwell III

William Lee Boutwell III (RED), 70, passed away on the 19 of July, 2023 at Mustang Creek in Mansfield, Texas. He was born on Jan. 24, 1953 in Dallas, Texas to William and Margarette Boutwell.

Red grew up in DeSoto, Texas. He graduated from Desoto High School in 1971. Early childhood included summers with lots of kinfolks in Louisiana. Many hours were spent fishing, boating, tending to livestock and on outdoor projects. His high school experience was highlighted by FFA and welding skills development which added to his love of animals and building projects like houses, shops, and trailers.

