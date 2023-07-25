William Lee Boutwell III (RED), 70, passed away on the 19 of July, 2023 at Mustang Creek in Mansfield, Texas. He was born on Jan. 24, 1953 in Dallas, Texas to William and Margarette Boutwell.
Red grew up in DeSoto, Texas. He graduated from Desoto High School in 1971. Early childhood included summers with lots of kinfolks in Louisiana. Many hours were spent fishing, boating, tending to livestock and on outdoor projects. His high school experience was highlighted by FFA and welding skills development which added to his love of animals and building projects like houses, shops, and trailers.
After high school he began work for the City of DeSoto with the water department. He soon began a career with Texas Power and Light as a surveyor, then lineman and crew foreman. Over time he went to several states to rebuild and repair electrical systems that had been destroyed by storms and hurricanes. After 41 years in the power industry he retired from Oncor Electric Delivery.
Red’s bartering skills and the fine art of storytelling were learned in part from his dad, uncles and aunts. He was able to entertain with tales that got more humorous over time, and this has been passed down to his children and grandchildren.
Red married his high school sweetheart, Donna Herrington, in 1972. They were happily married for 51 years. During that time, he and Donna made homes in Cedar Hill, Commerce, and in Paris, Texas. Red especially enjoyed fishing, welding, helping friends and family, and time in Louisiana at his McClelland grandparents farm with his family.
William was predeceased by his parents William and Margarette Boutwell and his daughter Sarah Johnson, PhD.
William is survived by his wife Donna of Paris, Texas; sister Ann Sharber and husband, Randy of Dallas, Texas; son Ben and wife, Kerri of Aledo, Texas; his son-in-law Travis Johnson of Mansfield, Texas; and three grandchildren, Dylan Boutwell, Madysen Boutwell, and Andrew Johnson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Heritage Hall at 1009 W Kaufman St, Paris, Texas, 75460 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 29, 2023.
The family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.
