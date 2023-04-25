Wilma Nell Hulsey, 88, of Paris, Texas, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 surrounded by her family. Her life story began when she was born at home in Quinlan, Texas, on Sept. 8, 1934 to Henry and Odessa Jacks. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Leon Jacks, Louis Nix, Johnny Jacks, Jo Ruth Porter Groom and David Jacks.
Through the years she shared many stories of her childhood growing up as one of 10 children in the Quinlan and Lone Oak areas. She graduated from Lone Oak High School at the age of 16.
Wilma began her adult life working for Henson’s Clothing Factory in Greenville, Texas, and lived in a women' boarding house with several of her girlfriends. It was there that one of her friends introduced her to Gene Hulsey, who worked at Sabine Valley Ice Cream. After a year of courting, Wilma married Carroll Gene Hulsey on Dec. 23, 1954. She wore a white satin dress that her mother made. She described these as fun and happy years.
Soon after their marriage, Gene went to work for Gulf Oil Corporation and they moved to Dallas then to Houston where both of their children, Lyn and Greg were both born. Family life continued to Lake Charles then New Orleans, Louisiana, where Wilma was actively involved in the lives of her family. She also loved to play bridge and stay connected to the friends she made throughout the years.
Gene and Wilma moved their family to Paris, Texas in 1975 when Gene purchased and operated Hulsey Oil Company. Wilma helped with various aspects of the business while also making their home the hub of family life for her family as well as for the friends of her children.
She was an avid bridge player with the Newcomer’s Club and also subbed for many groups throughout the years.
After they sold their oil company and retired, they began to entertain the idea of opening a sandwich shop. A road trip through Arkansas provided the brainstorming opportunity for menu possibilities and shortly thereafter, she became the founding owner and operator of Sandwich Etc. Wilma loved her work, loved her employees like family, and took great pride in each plate that reached the table. She was particularly known for her wonderful pies, and customer service was of utmost importance to her. She and Gene thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated visiting with their many friends and family during their 18 years of operation.
Wilma’s retirement life slowed down some but she remained very connected to her family, friends and especially to her “favorite” grandson Alex. She was his favorite MeMe, and he was her absolute joy and favorite Walmart buddy. The stories and antics those two shared were countless. During the last few years of her life, Wilma continued to gather her family and friends together for many competitive games of dominoes and train.
As members of the First Christian Church in Paris, Wilma enjoyed serving her church family by coordinating fellowship dinners and functions involving food and also by volunteering in the youth “Little Lights” program. She also loved her “back row” buddies at Sunday church service.
Wilma is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gene; daughter, Lyn; son, Greg; grandson, Alex; brothers, James Jacks and Linda, Mike Jacks, Mary Ellen Lambert, Sally Shepherd and Grady; sister-in-law, Jimmye Clark and Allen; many nieces and nephews and 88 years worth of special friendships.
Wilma’s life was celebrated with a private service on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Evergreen Open Air Chapel in Paris, Texas, with Bro. Roddy Jackson of Avery, Texas officiating. Pallbearers will be her brothers James Jacks and Mike Jacks and nephews Steve Nix and Keith Lambert.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lamar County Meals on Wheels, PO Box 714, Paris, TX, 75461 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
