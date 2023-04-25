Wilma Nell Hulsey

Wilma Nell Hulsey, 88, of Paris, Texas, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 surrounded by her family. Her life story began when she was born at home in Quinlan, Texas, on Sept. 8, 1934 to Henry and Odessa Jacks. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Leon Jacks, Louis Nix, Johnny Jacks, Jo Ruth Porter Groom and David Jacks.

Through the years she shared many stories of her childhood growing up as one of 10 children in the Quinlan and Lone Oak areas. She graduated from Lone Oak High School at the age of 16.

