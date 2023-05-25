Zanita Switzer passed away at age 100, on May 18, 2023, at the Home Place in Paris, Texas. She will be buried at the Nevada Municipal Cemetery, in Nevada, Iowa.
Zanita was born on Jan. 24, 1923, in Nevada, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer and Pearl Williams. She grew up during the Great Depression and graduated from Nevada High School in 1941. In 1944 she married Sam Switzer, of Shipley, Iowa, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Returning to the Nevada area after WWII, she raised three children on a farm just south of town.
Zanita was a wonderful homemaker of the era and more. She was an avid seamstress from an early age, tatting and crochet, painter, artist. Nevada city residents remember her as secretary at Jane’s Studio, and country residents will remember her as their Avon representative. Zanita loved people.
Moving to Paris, Texas, in 1977, Zanita and Sam spent the rest of their days happily watching their grandchildren grow. Zanita was a longtime member of Newcomers Club, traveled much of Europe and Asia in her late 60s, and lived in her home at Morningside until age 96.
She is survived by her children, Robert D Switzer, Georgetown, Texas, Sandra J Switzer Halstead, Napa, California, and Bruce M. Switzer, Cooper, Texas; six grandchildren James Switzer (Alex), Salado Texas, Heather Switzer Wagner (Kevin), Colorado Springs Colorado, Anthony Halstead (Jennifer), Napa, California, Jon Switzer (Dana), Austin, Texas, William Switzer (Elizabeth), Allen, Texas, and James Switzer (Meghan), Tampa, Florida; ten great-grandchildren, Sarah and Colton Switzer, Taylor and Madison Wagner, Dalyn and Finn Switzer, Nicolas and Ryan Halstead, and Leighton and Amelia Switzer.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brothers John, Howard (Curly), Fred (Ted), Ralph (Skinner), and Elmer (Boss); sisters Bernice and Geraldine and her son-in-law James E Halstead.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
