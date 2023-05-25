Zanita Switzer

Zanita Switzer

Zanita Switzer passed away at age 100, on May 18, 2023, at the Home Place in Paris, Texas. She will be buried at the Nevada Municipal Cemetery, in Nevada, Iowa.

Zanita was born on Jan. 24, 1923, in Nevada, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer and Pearl Williams. She grew up during the Great Depression and graduated from Nevada High School in 1941. In 1944 she married Sam Switzer, of Shipley, Iowa, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Returning to the Nevada area after WWII, she raised three children on a farm just south of town.

