Zoel Hurley Ramsey, 89, of Powderly, Texas, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at his home. Zoel was born on June 12,1933 in Powderly, Texas, to Wylie Thurman Ramsey and Opal Francis Alvord Ramsey. Zoel proudly served our country in the Air Force from 1953 to 1957. He was stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado and Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport, Louisiana. Zoel also served six months in England. Zoel was a member of the Masonic Lodge and received his 60 year pin. On April 26, 1954, Zoel married Mary Frances Freeman. They were married 63 years until her death on January 23, 2018. Zoel worked in the house moving and leveling business for 60 plus years. His three sons helped him in the business as they grew up. Zoel will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Zoel was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ramsey; his son, Kurt Ramsey; and his grandson, Mack Brawley; also, his sisters, Myrna Jones and Fawn Brashier; and his brother, Ercil Ramsey.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Lynn Ramsey and wife, Barbara; Ben Ramsey and wife, Jeannie; his daughter, Bronis Ramsey; and daughter in law, Robbie Ramsey. Grandchildren; Ashley Ramsey, Brittany Ramsey, Chas Ramsey, Kaleb Ramsey, and Tonetta Brawley. Great GrandChildren; Preston, Levi, Hunter, Caspen, and Jett. Also, sister Iris Coney and brother Lucky Ramsey, as well as, many nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends.
Graveside services with Masonic Rites are scheduled for Friday, June 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Red Hill Cemetery, CR 45080, Powderly, Texas. Family will visit with friends one hour before service time at the cemetery.
Services are under the direction and care of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, TX.
