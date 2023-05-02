Group helps people get new start on life

Imagine moving into a home after suffering homelessness and not having a bed and a pillow on which to lay your head.
That scenario prompted a group of ladies at Holy Cross Episcopal Church years ago to purchase a bed and other items for women graduating from the city’s transitional shelters.
Today, The Welcome Home Project is carrying on the effort of those women for graduates of The Horizon House, a transitional shelter for men, women and children operating under the auspices of Lamar County Human Resources Council.
The Welcome Home Project is being assisted by CitySquareParis and by Ashley Furniture’s Hope to Dream Foundation. Last week, an Ashley Furniture truck pulled up to CitySquareParis with beds, mattresses and other items for the program, the largest delivery yet, according to Shelley Landers, a group organizer.
“We began receiving beds from the Hope to Dream Foundation about a year ago after Derald Bulls at CitySquareParis put us in contact with them,” Landers said. “This has increased our supply greatly. We enjoy setting up the beds with clean sheets, blankets and pillows, and then we circle up and pray together to bless the home.”
Mary Clark, retired Paris attorney and past chairwoman of the Holy Cross Episcopal Church project, was on hand to witness the delivery.
Clark explained that about 10 years ago the Holy Cross group, who had supported women shelters for years with donations from money raised from their spring luncheons, decided to become more active.
“Originally, they would work with any woman graduating from Models of the Maker and New Hope to help furnish their new apartments,” Clark said. “Many members of the congregation gifted furniture, kitchen items and even art for the walls. That became unwieldy, but the ministry saw a great need for beds.”
After the group faced challenges in finding beds when needed and with transportation difficulties, the program declined until Landers contacted Clark about The Welcome Home Project.
“The partnership program with Ashley’s Furniture and City Square is wonderful news,” Clark said. “It assures a ready supply of beds when needed and a place to store them. The need is always there.”
Mitzi Lynn Dowd, marketing director with Ashley Furniture, commented about the company’s Hope to Dream program.
“We are passionate about our communities, and we believe every child deserves a good night’s sleep,” Dowd said. “The Hope to Dream program provides beds to children and families in need. A portion of every mattress purchased at one of our stores in Texarkana, Paris, Sherman and Greenville helps to pay for beds throughout the communities.”
Dowd noted that all requests must be submitted through a church, school, non profit or other civic organization.
