The Paris Farmers and Artisan Market, the 400 block of 1st St. SW, has been a part of downtown Paris for more than 100 years, and it just keeps growing and getting better and better.
For many years after the founding of the city of Paris, area producers drove wagons full of produce and livestock on the hoof to town on designated market days, usually Saturdays. For many years, they congregated in the center of the business district where the town’s main streets crossed and formed a dusty patch of open ground, to trade their goods for cash and to barter with other producers. In 1914, the Paris Board of Trade and The Progressive Club commissioned a landscape architect from Kansas City to assess the existing conditions in the city and produce a plan to guide the city’s growth for the next 25 years. One of the main points of the plans was to move all the market activity to another site to make way for a less congested public plaza in the center of town. In August of 1916, after the fire, the city purchased land southwest of the city center and designated it as Market Square. For years, it was an empty parking lot and agricultural producers simply pulled up their vehicles — first horse-drawn wagons and then motorized trucks — and used the lot to set out their wares for sale, most usually in the beds of the vehicles or on the ground. So it remained for many years. “In the early 1980s, Paris began to consider the idea of joining The Main Street Program as part of a revitalization plan for the downtown area that included plans to make more and better use of the Market Square,” said Cheri Bedford, coordinator of Paris Main Street. “After the city joined Main Street, a fundraising effort began and a grant from the National Park Service was obtained and an open air pavilion was built. It was designed by local architect Bill Lightfoot, with 32 designated stalls and it was equipped with some tables, and with water and electricity to make its use more convenient for farmers and customers alike. Local artists were enlisted to create a mural on the wall of a building facing the north side of the property. Over the years, Market Square was used by a relatively small number of ag producers and a few commercial wholesale produce marketers to sell to the public. In 2010, Bedford took over running Main Street. She, along with Paris residents Pat Bell and Mary Clark, decided that Market Square was a good place to start. “We visited other farmers markets across the state to see what they were doing,” said Bedford. “We met with the Texas Department of Agriculture and got advice on marketing, and invited local organizations to make use of the sit for their events like plant sales and we just kept at it. We started with six vendors — an egg seller, a pottery guy, a couple of farmers/gardeners and we invited Paris Bakery to come set up a satellite location down there. We also had a large wholesale producer setting up weekly.” Bedford said she organized a special event at the market that drew in a lot of people with giveaways of tote bags and chopping blocks and vegetable brushes and a cooking demonstration from a local restaurant. “We added a jewelry vendor and few more produce vendors and we rocked along,” she added. “We held other special occasions like Mothers Day and Fathers Day and Watermelon Day, one Saturday a month. We came to the realization we had a lot of real potential.” In 2015, Market Square hosted its first Hatch Chili Festival, which proved to be quite successful and reinforced the reputation that was growing in the minds of potential customer and vendors that Market Square was the place to be on a Saturday morning. The next Hatch Chili Festival is set to be held in September. “In 2013, Texas passed a series of cottage food industry laws allowing people to cook in their homes and sell what they produce direct to the public at places like the Farmers Market,” said Bedford. “We added more tables to the stalls, started marketing on the radio and through several regional publications and through the TDA. And we started to hear from people who wanted to set up to sell other things besides agricultural produce.” When Covid-19 began sweeping the country, The Farmers Market never really ceased operations. Vendors were separated as much as possible and customers were asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing. Bedford said some volunteers sewed masks to be given away. She said it was a “tough time, but we adapted.” As the pandemic waned, the renewed popularity of the market forced Bedford and her associates to step back and take a look at the ordinances and guidelines they were operat- ing under and work began on revisions to the wording, some of which had gone unchanged for more than a 100 years. ““We started reworking it in September of 2022 and finished it in March of this year,” said Bedford. “It has been adopted by the city council and it is available on the city’s website, paristexas.gov.” The revised ordinances and bylaws addressed the changing demands of operatime and temperature strictures for sale to the public. The Paris-Lamar County Health District is involved in inspecting and certifying the sale of certain foods under the county’s health ordinances and vendors must pass a heath review in order to be licensed to sell at the farmer’s market. All vendors must have a business license to sell at the market and all vendors are required to submit a list of what they will be selling and a committee evaluates and selects what can be sold in an effort to try to avoid duplication of wares, to lessen saturation of the market and to ensure the quality of goods on offer. One part of the revised guidelines addresses the use of the market by youth entrepreneurs, nonprofit organizations and by performers and sets out the requirements any of these groups must meet to set up at the property. Available on the city’s website, the new guidelines are accompanied by a list of resources for future vendors and instruction of how to get licensed to sell at the Market. The market has been a Texas Certified Farmers Market since 2010, which allows the market to promote itself as a Texas Farmers Market selling at least 75% produce grown in the state of Texas, and offers marketing opportunities and opportunities to apply for and receive grants from the state. It also allows vendors to make the choice to accept Food and Nutrition benefits from the state and to sell to clients of the state’s nutrition programs, such as SNAP. The market is also a participant in the state’s GO TEXAN program, which offers additional marketing opportunities. In recent years, Bedford said, the decision was made to open the market to more artists and vendors of handcrafted goods. “The Farmers Market is just that, first and foremost, with fresh food grown in the state of Texas, to be sold to people of this area,” said Bedford, “but the addition of high quality, skilled art and handcrafted goods is an added value for our customers. It draws a different kind of person to the market and gives a creative outlet to artists and those who appreciate art in the area who then discover the market for themselves and all it has to offer. Recently, the site saw completion of a set of bathrooms and the installation of food truck hookups on the property With most of its 32 available stalls/tables under contract on any given market day, and with the addition of a variety of local food trucks in attendance, the Farmers and Artisans Market, as it is now known, attracts hundreds of customers who come and go all through the hours of operation each Saturday. “It’s best to come down early,” said Bedford. “Before the vendors start selling out>’ The Paris Farmers and Artisan Market opens May 6 and continues through October, each Saturday from 8 a.m., to 1 p.m., or until vendors sell out of goods. A Mini-Market run from November through April 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., on Saturdays. The property is available for use by a city special event permit Monday through Friday and on Saturday evenings. Visit paristexas.gov for more information.
